Kabza De Small is getting ready for another fantastic festive after previewing a new song

The DJ/ producer recently played an exclusive during one of his sets and gave fans goosebumps

Netizens can't wait to hear the new tune and have once again dubbed Kabza the king of Amapiano

Kabza De Small gave fans goosebumps with his latest teaser. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

It's that time of the year when Kabza De Small prepares to release another December anthem!

Kabza De Small teases unknown song

You know it's about to be a fantastic December when Kabza De Small releases back-to-back singles and drops teaser after teaser, and it appears that he's only getting started.

The DJ/ producer is fresh off the release of his new single, iWishi Wishi, and seems ready to drop some more music after sharing an exclusive during one of his sets.

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared a video of Kabza playing an unknown spiritual Amapiano song. This comes after he shared an announcement on his Instagram story that he was dropping soon:

"Bab'Motha, dropping soon."

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza De Small's preview

Fans were in their feelings and couldn't wait to hear the song in its entirety:

DhlomoV said:

"Kabza treats music like a 9 to 5 gig. This man works every day! That's why the hits don't stop."

Kgabiso95 wrote:

"Kabza wants us to have another emotional December. He did the same last year."

l_linkey was impressed:

"This is a beautiful song."

Meanwhile, others commented on Papta apparently rocking another fresh Isiphandla:

muzi2104 was curious:

"Why is my DJ always wearing isphandla? Does he make umsebenzi every month?"

ntlantlaZondo said:

"I just wanna know how many goats this guy slaughters, honestly."

iamalenda asked:

"Kabza's sphandlas don't expire kanti?"

Julius Malema joins Kabza De Small on the decks

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Julius Malema joining Kabza De Small behind the decks.

While some fans admired Juju for letting loose and enjoying himself, others claimed that the drama with the EFF was getting to him:

StraightupGal said:

"Yoh, Floyd leaving EFF really did a number on Julius; the signs are visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News