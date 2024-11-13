Former Orlando Pirates Star Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi Shows Off Flashy Land Rover
- Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi showed off his luxury Land Rover in a recent photo on Instagram
- The car the former Orlando Pirates star was seen standing next to is a Land Rover Discovery with an impressive price value
- His fans and supporters sang his praises, saying the car was a result of his hard work even after the soccer field
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Soccer stars are known for always driving flashy cars; even the legends are part of the crew. Just recently, retired player Lucky gave his fans a sight to see when he showed off his latest automobile.
Lucky Lekgwathi poses next to a sleek Land Rover
Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi, a former South African soccer player, shared a viral photo of himself standing next to an elegant Land Rover Discovery.
According to The South African, the car costs approximately R690 000. Lucky wrote a motivational caption about working hard in his Instagram post.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Keep going because you deserve to see what happens when all your hard work pays off."
Fans sing Lucky's praises after showing off his luxury ride
Netizens praised the legendary soccer star, saying the car fits his status as an iconic player. These are the warming praises:
nomazuluqhawekazi stated:
"This car is everything🔥Salute."
esther_botsane shared:
"Oh yesssss.... That machine is for legends Skeem saka."
lesetja_14 shared:
"Yah, that is what a legendary captain must drive."
smore8one stated:
"Was good seeing you on Saturday Champ👏👏👏"
nanaberrymafa9 praised:
"It was nice meeting at Katlehong Captain 🫡indeed umotho wa batho aa love and respect u have for people is priceless."
ericmogale gushed:
"The Real Pirates Legend who always gives the new generation of players support!"
Relebohile Mofokeng shows off sleek Polo GTI
In a previous report from Briefly News, all eyes were on Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng after he recently bought a new Volkswagen Polo GTI.
Former 'Generations: The Legacy' star Ronnie Nyakale now a bolt driver after leaving show, SA praises him
The elegant car is worth half a million, and the soccer star shared a picture of him fetching his new ride at the dealership.
Although some people are proud of him, many caution him about road safety as he adds the new car to his collection.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za