Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi showed off his luxury Land Rover in a recent photo on Instagram

The car the former Orlando Pirates star was seen standing next to is a Land Rover Discovery with an impressive price value

His fans and supporters sang his praises, saying the car was a result of his hard work even after the soccer field

The former Orlando Pirates Star Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi is the owner of a flashy ride. Image: @lucky_lekgwathi14

Soccer stars are known for always driving flashy cars; even the legends are part of the crew. Just recently, retired player Lucky gave his fans a sight to see when he showed off his latest automobile.

Lucky Lekgwathi poses next to a sleek Land Rover

Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi, a former South African soccer player, shared a viral photo of himself standing next to an elegant Land Rover Discovery.

According to The South African, the car costs approximately R690 000. Lucky wrote a motivational caption about working hard in his Instagram post.

"Keep going because you deserve to see what happens when all your hard work pays off."

Fans sing Lucky's praises after showing off his luxury ride

Netizens praised the legendary soccer star, saying the car fits his status as an iconic player. These are the warming praises:

nomazuluqhawekazi stated:

"This car is everything🔥Salute."

esther_botsane shared:

"Oh yesssss.... That machine is for legends Skeem saka."

lesetja_14 shared:

"Yah, that is what a legendary captain must drive."

smore8one stated:

"Was good seeing you on Saturday Champ👏👏👏"

nanaberrymafa9 praised:

"It was nice meeting at Katlehong Captain 🫡indeed umotho wa batho aa love and respect u have for people is priceless."

ericmogale gushed:

"The Real Pirates Legend who always gives the new generation of players support!"

