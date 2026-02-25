Sizwe Dhlomo renewed his public tension with Floyd Shivambu by revisiting his party’s multimillion-rand event

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo threw shade at Floyd Shivambu's event by posing a tough question

Although Dhlomo didn’t name Shivambu, social media users quickly linked the post to the Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader

Seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo renewed his feud with politician Floyd Shivambu by asking questions regarding his party’s multimillion-rand gala dinner.

Dhlomo and Shivambu’s relationship deteriorated after a heated exchange on X (Twitter). This was after the Kaya FM host gave the leader of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement some unsolicited political advice.

Having previously roasted Floyd Shivambu over the prices for tables to the Afrika Mayibuye Movement gala dinner, Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe Party politician.

Sizwe Dhlomo shades Floyd Shivambu’s multimillion-rand gala again

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at Floyd Shivambu by asking a thought-provoking question about the multimillion-rand gala dinner his party had previously advertised. The post was captioned:

“Guys… I just remembered something. What happened to iGala dinner ye 2 million? 🤔”

See the post below:

While Sizwe Dhlomo did not mention Floyd Shivambu by name in his post, social media users pieced together that he was poking fun at the leader of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

SA reacts as Sizwe Dhlomo questions Floyd Shivambu's gala dinner

In the comments, social media users shared memes and serious explanations regarding the gala dinner. Shivambu’s supporters fired back, claiming that the gala dinner had been a success.

Here are some of the comments:

@StheNgcobo_ criticised:

“You obviously have minions here on X now because that dinner took place, but fools are here mocking Floyd and hyping this stupid tweet. Floyd is not stupid; that is very important to note.”

@Matlho53 said:

“Monumental flop. That's where you realise the strengths of other people. Julius Malema can lead and can mobilise. Look how his last court appearance turned into an event.”

@Lonely_KasiBoii remarked:

“Lol, out of all failed political parties, this one takes the cup, he thought some of the EFF minions would follow him, he forgot that those cult members only have 1 supreme leader they are loyal to.”

@PrincessSkhu said:

“All I can say is that his ex-colleagues were correct; the guy may have the brains, but execution is not his greatest strength.”

@Memyself4865 shared:

“Sometimes big amounts like that get discussed online, but details can get lost or unclear.”

@OfBantu said:

“The country is busy with Sibiya and the capture of the criminal justice system, etc. Wena, you dodge these topics and focus on US gossip. You're not American. What? You scared to comment on these matters? Lol.”

Sizwe Dhlomo proves Floyd Shivambu lied

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Floyd Shivambu claimed not to know Sizwe Dhlomo after they clashed on social media on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Dhlomo hit back with receipts, proving that Shivambu had made serious allegations against him in 2015.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some accusing him of being petty, personal, and a hypocrite.

