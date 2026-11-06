Kourtney Kardashian Barker addressed circulating rumours about her marriage to Travis Barker on a recent episode of The Kardashians

The reality star labelled speculation that the couple was living separately as "fabricated stories"

Kourtney also revealed the pair are renovating their home to better suit their blended family

Kourtney Kardashian denies divorce rumours on 'The Kardashians'. Image: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has had enough of the rumour mill. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star directly addressed widespread speculation that she and her husband, Travis Barker, had been living apart, calling the claims outright false.

The mother of four, who married the Blink-182 drummer in 2022, dismissed the swirling stories in no uncertain terms, describing them as "fabricated stories." Her candid on-screen moment came amid persistent online chatter questioning the state of their relationship.

Kourtney's Reality TV Platform

The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu, has long served as the family's go-to space for addressing personal matters on their own terms. Kourtney's decision to use the show to tackle the split rumours head-on follows a well-established Kardashian tradition of confronting speculation publicly rather than letting it fester.

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OK Magazine shared the update on 6 November 2026, noting that Kourtney appeared resolute in defending her marriage and setting the record straight for viewers.

Kourtney and Travis renovating their home

Far from a couple in crisis, Kourtney revealed the pair are in the middle of a home renovation aimed at better accommodating their blended family. Between them, Kourtney and Travis have six children, and the upgrade is designed to create a shared space that works for everyone under one roof.

The renovation detail paints a picture of a couple actively investing in their future together rather than drifting apart, directly contradicting the narrative that had been building online.

Kanye new grills

In a previous report from Briefly News, American rapper and songwriter Kanye West got himself and his daughter new grills.

The news was shared on Twitter, and it was confirmed that they were worth over R16 million. Fans were stunned by the cost of the grills as they shared their opinions

Source: Briefly News