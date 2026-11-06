Roland Schoeman has broken down his stance on farm attacks in an exclusive interview with Briefly News following his controversial post on X

The former Olympic swimmer explains why he believes racial motivation should not be ruled out and takes issue with MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama's remarks

Schoeman shares what he wants the government and political leaders to do to address farm attacks and improve rural safety

Former South African Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has shared his views on farm attacks and the debate surrounding whether white farmers are being specifically targeted in the country.

Roland Schoeman has shared his views on farm attacks and the debate surrounding whether white farmers are being specifically targeted in the country. Image: Michelly Rall and Forever News

Source: UGC

Schoeman recently sparked a debate on X after questioning the narrative that white farmers are not being targeted and that attacks on farming communities are simply a matter of crime.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the former Olympic swimmer explained what prompted his comments, pointing to the brutal attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx and remarks made by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Andile Mngxitama.

Schoeman said he was particularly disturbed by Mngxitama's response to the attack, in which Marx was shot, tortured and had both his ears cut off.

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The athlete, however, clarified that he does not believe every farm attack is racially motivated.

"Do I believe every farm attack is racially motivated? No. But I also don't believe racial motivation should be automatically dismissed," he told Briefly News.

"Robbery and racial hatred are not necessarily mutually exclusive, and the motives behind individual attacks should be properly investigated."

Roland Schoeman criticises Andile Mngxitama's remarks

Marx was attacked on his farm in Syferfontein, near Ventersdorp, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

According to police, three armed men confronted a farmworker before attacking Marx when he arrived at the property. The farmer was shot, dragged into his home, tied up, stabbed and assaulted. His attackers also stole three firearms before fleeing in his vehicle.

Marx suffered severe injuries, including having both his ears cut off. His family later confirmed that surgeons could not save them and that he remained in intensive care at Mediclinic Potchefstroom.

The attack attracted widespread attention, particularly after Mngxitama commented on the incident on X.

The MK Party MP described the mutilation of Marx's ears as symbolic of the refusal of so-called land thieves to listen, adding:

"No land, no peace."

See the post below by Schoeman on X.

Schoeman said the remarks were deeply disturbing, arguing that an elected representative should protect the rights of all South Africans, regardless of race.

"This is an elected representative who should be representing the interests and protecting the rights of all South Africans, regardless of race," he said.

He also expressed concern about broader political rhetoric, including politicians publicly singing

"Kill the Boer".

Schoeman acknowledged the historical context and the courts' interpretation of the song but questioned the impact of such rhetoric in a country experiencing horrific violence.

"I find that deeply disturbing," he said of the broader climate of political rhetoric and violence.

Roland Schoeman calls for stronger policing

Schoeman acknowledged that violent crime affects South Africans of every race and stressed that he had never disputed the country's broader crime crisis. However, he argued that acknowledging the wider problem should not mean dismissing the brutality of farm attacks or concerns about statements made by political leaders.

His comments come amid renewed debate about rural safety following the attacks on Marx and a couple at a game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort, on Sunday, 1 November.

The couple, identified as Les and Natasha Brett, were reportedly attacked by three armed men who tortured and assaulted them during a robbery. Police confirmed that seven licensed firearms and ammunition were stolen.

Schoeman said he wanted to see stronger rural policing, thorough investigations and meaningful prosecutions. He also called for political leaders to be held accountable for their public statements.

"My concern is about human lives and the responsibility that comes with public office. Nobody should have to endure this kind of violence, and nobody's suffering should be trivialised or used to make a political point," he told Briefly News.

Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on NW farm attack

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Dricus du Plessis sharing Ian Cameron’s video on the reported farm attack on cattle farmer Donovan Marx in the North West.

Marx was reportedly shot and stabbed, while his ears were mutilated during the attack. A farm worker was also tied up but later freed himself and raised the alarm.

Source: Briefly News