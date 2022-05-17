Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tied the knot at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15

The colourful party was attended by close relatives and a few friends including Kourtney's maternal grandmother Mary Campbell and Barker’s father Randy

The couple had to get legally married first 'ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot just one month after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Santa Barbara, California. Page Six.

Kourtney and Travis legally married

According to Daily Mail, the lovebirds, who became engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows with a small number of loved ones and their security, on Sunday, May 15.

The pair were spotted in traditional wedding garb at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa Street, where Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, could be seen standing by their sides.

After getting hitched, the couple was seen driving off in a vintage black convertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper.

Kourtney's sisters, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner have praised the loved-up couple and helped them celebrate their engagement in Santa Barbara last year.

However, it doesn't appear the full family was in attendance for the courthouse event, as Kylie stepped out at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi.

In April, Kourtney and Travis sparked rumours that they already tied the knot.

According to the reports, the celebrity couple got married in the wee hours of Monday morning, soon after attending the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. TMZ first broke the story that the couple had gotten married, but they later revealed that the marriage was illegal because the stars did not have a licence.

The Poosh founder later addressed the rumour on her Instagram page. She shared pictures from the night and confirmed that it was just a practice wedding.

