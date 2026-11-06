Makhadzi is set to headline the Road2 One Woman Show at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on 29 November 2026

Makhadzi Entertainment shifted her new album release date from 13 November to 27 November, two days before the concert

The Emperors Palace show is a warm-up ahead of Makhadzi's 30th birthday One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Christmas Eve

Makhadzi Breaks Silence on Last-Minute Album Shift Ahead of Road2 One Woman Show

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is headed to Gauteng before her highly anticipated Christmas Eve stadium show, and she's arriving with a brand-new album in tow. The Limpopo-born star will headline the Road2 One Woman Show at Centre Court, Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with the event jointly presented by Makhadzi Entertainment and Thikho Events Management.

The concert is designed as a lead-up to her Peter Mokaba Stadium performance on 24 December in Polokwane, which also doubles as her 30th birthday celebration.

A date built for Gauteng audiences

Thikho Events Management founder Richard M. Ramudzuli explained that the Sunday timing was a deliberate choice to give fans in Gauteng their own moment before the festive season show up north. Doors open at 16:00, with the performance kicking off at 17:00.

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"The Sunday start matters to how we've planned the day. Doors open at four and the show starts at five, so people can come through in the late afternoon. We wanted Gauteng audiences to have a date of their own before the Christmas Eve show in Polokwane," Ramudzuli said.

He added that building an entire evening around one artist's catalogue creates space to reflect on the journey. "Some people in that room will remember where they were when they first heard 'Matorokisi'. Others might have discovered Makhadzi through Sesi Ka Rose. When you build a show around one artist's catalogue, you get to hear how the music they came in with fits into a bigger story," he said.

Makhadzi has broken her silence ahead of her One Woman Show. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Album drops two days before the show

Makhadzi Entertainment shifted the release of her upcoming album from 13 November to 27 November, placing it just two days before the Emperors Palace concert. The record follows Sesi Ka Rose, which claimed Best Traditional Music Album at this year's South African Music Awards, and joins a catalogue that features fan favourites like "Matorokisi" and "Ghanama".

Makhadzi spoke candidly about what excites her most about putting new music out in a room full of people who've just had a chance to absorb it.

"When I put out an album, I'm always curious about which song people will make their own. Sometimes it's the one you expect. Sometimes someone tells you about a song you weren't even thinking of as a single. The album comes out on Friday, and by Sunday I'll be in a room with people who've had a chance to listen. I'm looking forward to hearing what they've picked up," she said.

The One Woman Show concept first launched in Botswana in 2022 before Makhadzi brought it to Peter Mokaba Stadium in 2024, where she performed alongside Sho Madjozi, DJ Tira and Nkosazana Daughter. That same year, she won the BET Viewers' Choice Award for Best New International Act.

Euphonik weighs in on Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Euphonik weighed in on Makhadzi's Botswana drama with blunt advice for artists about gig logistics.

The DJ warned artists never to leave home without full payment and all travel confirmations locked in.

Source: Briefly News