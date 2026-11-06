Former president Jacob Zuma shared his thoughts on the MK Party's strong showing in KwaZulu-Natal's local government elections

The MKP secured outright control of three municipalities and was leading in 11 others, including a historic win in Richmond

The biggest prize, eThekwini, remained undecided as the MKP fell short of the seats needed for an outright majority as voting continued

Jacob Zuma is celebrating the MK Party's strong showing in KZN as voting continued in the local government elections. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Former president Jacob Zuma is celebrating the performance of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party as it surged to the front of the provincial race in KwaZulu-Natal in the local government elections.

Zuma made his remarks on the sidelines of a court appearance by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Speaking to reporters, the former president made no effort to conceal his satisfaction with the results.

By the afternoon of Friday, 6 November 2026, the party secured 34.12% of valid votes, with over 1.57 million ballots counted in its favour.

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"We told you we were going to take that place and we've taken it," Zuma said.

"We have said before that we will take over. You should be saying thank you for what you did because you told us that. That's what you are supposed to do, aren't you?" he added, laughing.

MKP leads KZN provincial race

According to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results, the MK Party led the provincial vote comfortably ahead of the Inkatha Freedom Party, which held 22.67% with 1,043,460 votes, and the African National Congress in third place at 21.01% with 966,912 votes.

The party secured outright control of three municipalities and was leading in 11 others. Some of the other municipalities could have hung councils and would need coalition governments to run them.

Among its notable wins was Richmond, a constituency long considered an ANC stronghold. The MKP claimed 56.27% of the vote there, earning 10 council seats, while the ANC was pushed into second place with five seats.

eThekwini outcome still uncertain

The most closely watched contest remained eThekwini, South Africa's third-largest city and a major political prize.

The MKP led the metro with 42.18% of the vote, trailed by the DA at 22.33% and the ANC at approximately 17%. Despite that commanding lead, the party had not yet reached the 113 seats required for an outright majority in the metro.

The 2026 local government elections mark the MKP's first participation in municipal polls since it was formally established ahead of the 2024 general elections, in which it also performed strongly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma meets with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ahead of elections

Briefly News also reported that Zuma met with March and March Movement leaders ahead of Election Day to address claims about the party's stance on illegal immigration.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma introduced Zuma at the meeting, where he encouraged protesters to continue their demonstrations and dismissed statements attributed to the party.

The MK Party released a formal statement acknowledging March and March's work while warning that immigration enforcement must not become a cover for xenophobia.

Source: Briefly News