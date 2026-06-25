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Woolworths Announces End Date for Legacy WRewards and MySchool Loyalty Cards
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Woolworths Announces End Date for Legacy WRewards and MySchool Loyalty Cards

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • Woolworths will completely phase out its long-standing WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards by the end of June 2026
  • The existing traditional system is being fully replaced by the brand's newer, app-centric MyDifference initiative
  • Shoppers linked to Discovery Vitality must switch to the new system to prevent losing their healthy food data tracking

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Consumers need to update their profiles digitally to ensure they do not lose their benefits
South African retail giant Woolworths is ending its iconic shopping cards. Image: @News24
Source: Twitter

Premium retailer Woolworths has announced a massive overhaul of its customer shopping benefits, confirming that the long-running WRewards and MySchool cards will no longer work after 30 June 2026. The major decision signals the conclusion of a loyalty infrastructure that has served South African consumers for more than two decades.

New system merges multiple benefits into one profile

A report published by The Citizen notes that the company is transitioning entirely to its modern MyDifference platform, which first launched in mid-2025. This refreshed ecosystem merges the aspects of both legacy programs into a unified profile, allowing customers to access instant savings and personalised shopping vouchers. While shoppers can still support their chosen charitable causes at no personal cost, the digital-first system prioritises using the official Woolies smartphone application.

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Consumers who rely solely on a physical MyDifference card without registering it via the app will receive basic in-store discounts but will miss out on exclusive app-only bonuses and custom rewards. Furthermore, Discovery Vitality members are required to complete their registration on the platform to safely maintain their transaction data links and continue earning healthy food rewards.

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The existing WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards will officially stop working after 30 June 2026
Shoppers must transition to the new app-based MyDifference platform to continue receiving instant discounts. Image: Miodrag Ignjatovic
Source: Getty Images

5 Briefly News Woollies-related articles

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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