Woolworths will completely phase out its long-standing WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards by the end of June 2026

The existing traditional system is being fully replaced by the brand's newer, app-centric MyDifference initiative

Shoppers linked to Discovery Vitality must switch to the new system to prevent losing their healthy food data tracking

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South African retail giant Woolworths is ending its iconic shopping cards. Image: @News24

Source: Twitter

Premium retailer Woolworths has announced a massive overhaul of its customer shopping benefits, confirming that the long-running WRewards and MySchool cards will no longer work after 30 June 2026. The major decision signals the conclusion of a loyalty infrastructure that has served South African consumers for more than two decades.

New system merges multiple benefits into one profile

A report published by The Citizen notes that the company is transitioning entirely to its modern MyDifference platform, which first launched in mid-2025. This refreshed ecosystem merges the aspects of both legacy programs into a unified profile, allowing customers to access instant savings and personalised shopping vouchers. While shoppers can still support their chosen charitable causes at no personal cost, the digital-first system prioritises using the official Woolies smartphone application.

Consumers who rely solely on a physical MyDifference card without registering it via the app will receive basic in-store discounts but will miss out on exclusive app-only bonuses and custom rewards. Furthermore, Discovery Vitality members are required to complete their registration on the platform to safely maintain their transaction data links and continue earning healthy food rewards.

Shoppers must transition to the new app-based MyDifference platform to continue receiving instant discounts. Image: Miodrag Ignjatovic

Source: Getty Images

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