Woolworths Announces End Date for Legacy WRewards and MySchool Loyalty Cards
- Woolworths will completely phase out its long-standing WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards by the end of June 2026
- The existing traditional system is being fully replaced by the brand's newer, app-centric MyDifference initiative
- Shoppers linked to Discovery Vitality must switch to the new system to prevent losing their healthy food data tracking
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Premium retailer Woolworths has announced a massive overhaul of its customer shopping benefits, confirming that the long-running WRewards and MySchool cards will no longer work after 30 June 2026. The major decision signals the conclusion of a loyalty infrastructure that has served South African consumers for more than two decades.
New system merges multiple benefits into one profile
A report published by The Citizen notes that the company is transitioning entirely to its modern MyDifference platform, which first launched in mid-2025. This refreshed ecosystem merges the aspects of both legacy programs into a unified profile, allowing customers to access instant savings and personalised shopping vouchers. While shoppers can still support their chosen charitable causes at no personal cost, the digital-first system prioritises using the official Woolies smartphone application.
Consumers who rely solely on a physical MyDifference card without registering it via the app will receive basic in-store discounts but will miss out on exclusive app-only bonuses and custom rewards. Furthermore, Discovery Vitality members are required to complete their registration on the platform to safely maintain their transaction data links and continue earning healthy food rewards.
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5 Briefly News Woollies-related articles
- Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choice.
- A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference.
- A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.
- A woman shared an exciting experiment she was conducting to test the shelf life of Woolworths' fresh fruits and vegetables, which still looked fresh on the second day.
- A fashion-forward content creator showcased a variety of trendy footwear available at Woolworths, impressing many social media users.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za