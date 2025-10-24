The golf community worldwide has lost an iconic member as legendary player Frank Wharton died at the age of 90

Texas-born golf legend Frank Wharton, who spent decades promoting and nurturing the sport, has passed away at the age of 90.

The golf icon reportedly died on Friday, October 17, 2025, nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday, with the news of his death made known to the public this week.

Born in Austin, Wharton’s talent shone through early. He won the 1954 Texas state championship with Hillcrest High School and went on to help the University of Houston secure three straight NCAA team titles (1956–1958), before making Akron his home.

From his early days in Texas to a celebrated career in Akron, Wharton left an indelible mark on the game of golf. He spent over 40 years as the head professional at Fairlawn Country Club (1967–2009) and twice competed on the PGA Tour during the 1960s.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wharton amassed an impressive 40 tournament victories — 20 as an amateur and 20 as a professional. His excellence and contribution to golf earned him a place in the Northern Ohio PGA Hall of Fame in 2001, followed by induction into the Summit County Hall of Fame in 2003.

Though Wharton’s later years were marked by his battle with Parkinson’s disease, he met every challenge with unwavering courage and dignity. His life was one of purpose, passion, and quiet strength.

Wharton’s memory lives on through his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Sarah, and his mother and father, Dorothy and Frank Wharton.

He is lovingly remembered by his current partner, Pam, his children Elizabeth and Frank, and his grandchildren Madeline Bailey, Shelby Norman, Austin Wharton, Savannah Wharton, and Sarah. He is also survived by his two stepchildren, Tucker and Patrick, alongside four step-grandchildren, and his loyal golden retriever, Annie.

A memorial service for Frank Wharton will be held at 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 24, 2025, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 1361 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio. Hummel Funeral Home, 2800 W, are reportedly handling arrangements. Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Golf fans also paid tribute following the announcement of Wharton’s death on social media.

Mike Bittner said:

"Awesome gentleman and and even better golfer. Prayers for his family."

Chuck Harris shared:

"Was lucky enough to grow up playing at FCC. Mr. Wharton was a class act. Thoughts and prayers to his family."

Ronald Stephanoff wrote:

"Great guy."

CGolfBook reacted:

"Very saddened to hear this! On the precipice of celebrating 70 years since their #NCAAGolf title in 1956, Houston lost another of the legends that helped set a dynasty in motion."

Eddie Nunez added:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wharton family."

