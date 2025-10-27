A former Liverpool coach and Spain international has passed away at 64, leaving behind a legacy in European football

Known for his expertise in developing goalkeepers, he worked at Liverpool, Valencia, and contributed to Spain’s historic international successes

Leading clubs, including Valencia and Real Madrid, have paid tribute, highlighting his impact on players and the sport over decades

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool and the football world are mourning the loss of former coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena, who passed away at the age of 64.

Valencia CF Assistant goalkeeper coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena before the Liga match between Valencia CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Mestalla. Image: Manuel Queimadelos

Source: Getty Images

Ochotorena, a former Spain international and respected goalkeeping coach, was a key figure under Rafa Benitez at Anfield during the club’s iconic Champions League triumph in 2005.

Ochotorena joined Liverpool in 2004 alongside Benitez, contributing significantly to the Reds’ coaching team. He spent three years at Merseyside before departing in 2007, leaving a lasting impression on the players he mentored. His influence extended beyond Liverpool, having worked with talents like Giorgi Mamardashvili during his tenure at Valencia.

Jose Manuel Ochotorena talks to the goalkeeper of Spain, David de Gea, during the warm-up before the international friendly match between Italy and Spain at Stadio Friuli. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tributes came from Valencia and Real Madrid

His passing was announced by Valencia CF, which described Ochotorena as a “legend of the club” and praised his role in shaping goalkeepers’ careers, with an emphasis on ethical reporting and paying tribute to his legacy.

The Spanish club expressed deep condolences to his family, highlighting his work with the senior Spanish national team, including landmark victories at EURO 2008, EURO 2012, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid, another of his former clubs, also paid tribute with a heartfelt statement recognising his contribution to football.

Ochotorena’s legacy in European football, particularly as a goalkeeper coach, remains profound. His dedication, mentorship, and tactical expertise left an indelible mark on every team he served, and his loss is felt deeply across the footballing community.

European football icons who passed away in 2025

Portuguese football icon Jorge Costa passed away at the age of 53 in August 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at his club’s training facility.

A former FC Porto captain and stalwart of the national team, Costa earned 50 caps for Portugal and was a key figure under José Mourinho during the club’s 2004 glory years.

Portuguese football icon Jorge Costa has passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at his club’s training facility. Image: Tony Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool star Diogo Jota sadly passed away at the age of 28 after being involved in a car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva, in July, in Zamora, Spain.

Former Arsenal youth striker Billy Vigar died at the age of 21 following a severe brain injury sustained while playing for Chichester City against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

He was placed in an induced coma shortly after the incident and later underwent surgery on Tuesday, 23 September, in an attempt to aid his recovery.

South African boxing star sadly dies at 76

Briefly News previously reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to legendary boxer Israel Khonkobe, who passed away on Saturday, September 6 2025, at the age of 76 after a period of illness.

Khonkobe, famously known as ‘The Speed Fire,’ was a former South African Featherweight champion born on 10 February 1949 in Kimberley.

Source: Briefly News