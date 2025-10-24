The Brazilians face a few unexpected fitness hurdles just days before their continental showdown in Tshwane.

One of the club’s senior figures is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, testing the team’s depth and resolve.

There’s a welcome boost in camp as a recently sidelined attacker rejoins preparations ahead of the big weekend fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has confirmed a fresh injury blow as the club prepares for their CAF Champions League second leg clash against Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld this Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns Hit by New Injury Concerns Before Remo Stars Return Leg

Source: Getty Images

The Tshwane giants hold a commanding 5-1 first-leg advantage after their dominant display in Nigeria, putting them on course to reach the group stages for the 11th consecutive season. Despite that momentum, Cardoso revealed a mix of positive and worrying updates in his latest team assessment.

The Portuguese tactician confirmed that Malibongwe Khoza sustained an ankle injury in the first leg but ruled out any major damage. Meanwhile, Iqraam Rayners has resumed full training after being cleared of a potential heart issue that initially raised concerns following his return from international duty.

Mvala faces lengthy spell out

Cardoso expressed concern for Mothobi Mvala, who recently underwent surgery and faces a long road to recovery.

“He’s the most difficult situation we have in terms of long-term recovery. We wanted to honour him with a strong performance in Nigeria,” he said.

On a more positive note, Zuko Mdunyelwa has returned to full training, while Themba Zwane continues his recovery, with the coach urging caution.

“Themba’s progress is steady, but we can’t rush him. He’s an important player, and we need him back in top condition,” Cardoso explained.

Cardoso emphasised the need to approach the tie with complete focus and professionalism, noting that both legs would pose their own challenges. He acknowledged that adapting to different conditions would be difficult for both sides but highlighted the motivation and ambition driving the Remo Stars players and staff.

Responding to questions about the expected high temperatures in Nigeria, Cardoso expressed confidence in his team’s ability to cope. He pointed out that the players were accustomed to playing in hot conditions and referenced their recent experience at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States as valuable preparation.

According to the coach, the South African summer offers similar conditions, and his squad is well equipped to handle the heat when they take on Remo Stars.

Despite the injury setbacks, Sundowns’ squad depth and resilience have once again come to the fore, showcasing why they remain one of Africa’s most formidable sides. The second leg kicks off at 15:00 on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld, where the Brazilians will aim to seal their progression into the next round in front of their home supporters.

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Nigeria to face Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage round. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns sign new goalkeeper

Briefly News also reported that Sundowns have snapped up a new goalkeeper, signing him after he left one of the Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Brazilians invested in one of the promising talents in the South African league, after signing a youth international.

Source: Briefly News