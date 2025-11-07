A woman named Joy showed social media users that she saw a touchscreen cellphone with a keypad being sold for R299

Some of the cellphone's specifications included a front and back camera, a 2500mAh battery, and a 1.5GB WhatsApp bundle

Many social media users shared that they had bought the phone for themselves, while others noted it would be perfect for use during the festive season

A woman showed a cellphone with a touchscreen and keypad retailing at R299. Images: @joy.ogu

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a viral video claiming that Mr Price was selling a cellphone that had both a touchscreen and a keypad for R299. Many social media users seemed to be familiar with the device and shared their experiences.

On 6 November, 2025, the woman, Joy, shared her discovery of the Citrus L05, which was displayed as a cash offer. Powered by Telkom, the cellphone came with a 1.5GB WhatsApp bundle. Besides the touchscreen and keypad, the dual-SIM Citrus L05 has a back and front camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, a 2500mAh battery, and welcomed apps such as YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

A surprised Joy wrote in her caption:

"Not Mr Price coming through with the hybrid 'twi twi twi' smartphone."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Before publication, Briefly News reviewed the Mr Price website and found that the Citrus L05 was not listed for sale there. However, it was available for purchase at other local retail stores.

Citrus L05 cellphone sparks discussion

Hundreds of online community members rushed to the comment section to share how they had bought and used the phone, emphasising its usefulness. Other internet users came up with queries as the cellphone piqued their interest.

Some online users were also surprised to see the cellular device. Image: Mirel Kipioro

Source: Getty Images

@dodom8602 told the public:

"This phone held it down for me for an entire three months. I was sad to let it go."

@the1stanswer shared in the comment section:

"If I can download the Uber app on this phone, then I’m good for December."

@wayne.jordan855 said to social media users:

"Ama2000 are here saying it'll take time to type. They don't know that we used to type paragraphs in a minute with this."

An eager @vannyko29 remarked:

"Ooh, sana. I’m a '90s baby, and I want this for myself, but I already have two other phones. So what will I be using this one for?"

@n.y.a.k.a.z.a joked about the phone's speed, writing:

"You press the icon on the screen, and it opens after two working days."

@tasteandtravelvee commented with a laugh:

"I need to buy this for my daughter. She is only one year old, but we fight for my phone."

With theft becoming more prominent towards the end of the year, @bonniekingmann pointed out:

"This is perfect for the festive season, bathong. Oh, I'm definitely getting this one."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Joy's account below:

3 Other stories about cellphones

In another article, Briefly News reported that a local woman shared that her sister mistakenly bought three display phones for R500. Internet users responded with laughter after seeing the weird purchase.

reported that a local woman shared that her sister mistakenly bought three display phones for R500. Internet users responded with laughter after seeing the weird purchase. A married woman went viral after sharing her non-negotiable cellphone rules with her husband, emphasising transparency and minimising distractions. While some praised the couple, others expressed concern.

Last year, a woman showed how she surprised her nephew with an iPhone for Christmas. The video she posted saw her telling the young man that the phone she was buying was for her, but she soon broke the surprising news to him.

Source: Briefly News