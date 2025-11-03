A 14-year-old South African's unboxing of the brand-new iPhone 17 went viral on social media

The teen showcased his excitement and confidence with his latest Apple device

People reacted to the TikTok video of the young Apple fan unboxing his new iPhone 17 in cosmic colour

Mzansi social media users are buzzing after a 14-year-old proudly shared a video of himself unboxing the brand-new iPhone 17.

A 14-year-old South African unboxed his iPhone 17 in a TikTok video. Image: @quinton.kaiiii

Source: TikTok

The teen’s excitement and confidence throughout the clip left many viewers entertained and impressed. In the viral video shared by the youngster himself under his TikTok handle @quinton.kaiiii, he is seen sitting with the newly released device in its sleek box, eagerly preparing for the unboxing moment.

"So I just got the brand new iPhone 17 in cosmic orange, he announced proudly, showing off the latest Apple model in the clip.

He also flexed his matching pouch and an adapter, adding with a grin:

"Cause I will not be using a USB-C anymore."

The teen carefully opened the box, revealing the high-end smartphone and admiring its glossy finish. He also expressed that he was 14 years old, living in South Africa, and his enthusiasm was infectious.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of his confidence and excitement, with many raving over his latest purchase. The TikTok user @quinton.kaiiii's video, which was shared on 28 September 2025, has gone viral online.

The iPhone 17, known for its advanced camera system and sleek design, was one of the most anticipated tech releases of the year. The teen's joyful reaction captured the spirit of Apple fans everywhere who dreamt of owning the latest gadget.

A 14-year-old South African showcased his iPhone 17, sparking a buzz online. Image: @quinton.kaiiii

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the 14-year-old's iPhone 17 unboxing

People flooded the comments section with mixed reactions as they expressed their thoughts, saying:

The Goat said:

"I would rather buy two PS5s."

Bradyyyslazyyy24 wrote:

"Be careful, cause if u drop it, the colour fades away bc it’s made out of aluminium."

They call me keeks replied:

"Oh my gosh, congratulations! Oh my gosh, you deserve it!"

King stated:

"His reaction is very valid."

It's Lali WW, simply said:

"Love it."

Hanneri spam commented:

"Bro, the snug chargers are so good… they're like super fast charging."

Kingdivinedavid simply said:

"From an XR to a 17 pro, congratulations, bro."

A woman bought her iPhone from the USA, but many were sceptical of her purchase, questioning if it was worth the hassle.

