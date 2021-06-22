Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Car Sells for over R7m at Las Vegas Auction

The custom-designed vehicle that late US actor Paul Walker drove in The Fast and the Furious has been sold for $550 000

The speedy 1994 Toyota Supra was sold at a reportedly highly-anticipated auction held in Las Vegas at the weekend

Paul Walker portrayed the character of Brian O'Conner in the movie and the car also featured in the second instalment of the movie franchise about fast cars and heists

The customised vehicle that late US actor Paul Walker drove in the movie The Fast and The Furious has been sold for a whopping $550k (R7.8 million) at an auction. The 1994 Toyota Supra was reportedly sold at an auction held in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' car sold for over R7m at a Las Vegas auction. Image: @paulwalker

Source: Instagram

The fast whip also featured in the sequel to the original movie in 2003. The second instalment was titled 2 Fast 2 Furious. Paul Walker was one of the most-loved actors in the Fast & Furious franchise. He portrayed the role of Brian O'Conner when he was sill alive.

TMZ reports that the new owner of the pimped ride will get all the extensive documentation of the car's origin plus a certificate of authenticity. A few tweeps took to TMZ's comment section on Twitter and shared their thoughts on the late superstar's car being sold for $550k. Check out their comments below:

@jimscov732 said:

"Has an automatic trans, no thanks."

@ElJJTP commented:

"Worked well for the last owner. Low mileage."

@Sseb48379222 wrote:

"Absolutely stupid price, that’s worth 500 on the street!!!"

