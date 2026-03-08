Woman Tries Boot-Sandals at The Fix in TikTok Video
A woman shared a TikTok video of her recent shopping experience. The lady tried on The Fix's new line of shoes, and they garnered attention online.
The woman showed people The Fix's collection, which was a cross of summer and winter, in a post shared on 4 March 2026. She amassed a lot of reactions from people who had a lot to say about the unique shoes.
In a post on TikTok, a woman @auxilliakomichi went to The Fix and tried on different shoes. She came across a hybrid of boots and sandals that The Fix was selling. The lady showed each of them, on the first, an open-toe with the ankle in boot form, next, she tried on a thigh boot with an open toe, one that was an ankle boot, and finally, she tried on a peep-toe thigh-high boot. Watch the video of the woman below:
South Africa amazed by The Fix boots
People were divided about The Fix's sandal boots. Online users cracked jokes about how hilarious they looked. Charles & Keith describe sandal boots as a hybrid footwear style, and they are considered a transitional fashion piece to wear between seasons. Read the comments below:
unpredictable me commented:
"You must also have plenty of other shoes because tlabe o di apara ka everything o re makaditse😂"
lees_dorm shared her two cents on the summer boots:
"I feel the second ones, those could’ve been something like this, the strap being a V strap going in between the big and the second toe not just a straight strap 😞😭"
LM was amused:
"First pair is giving baddies from the states😭 those girlies love those heels."
Bulelwa Nobula🎀 was in love with the boots:
"😭😂I honestly love all of them, and people are not getting it."
Kwena🐊ᥫ᭡ gushed over the boots:
"These are nice ,you just gotta have taste."
BadGenieInHerBag defended The Fix's summer boots:
"I don't care what the comments say, the girls that get it, get it. 😭🤏🏽"
lindelwalindelwa8 exclaimed over the boots:
"Hayi hayi hayi uthi manimkhuza DE Fixi yhuuu yhuuu 😳😳nice and gorgeous."
octaviamua_|BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE was divided about the odd pair of boots:
"That first pair is a no. 😂Second, yes, I need the heel slightly higher, and it would eat down."
Source: Briefly News
