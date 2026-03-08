Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Woman Tries Boot-Sandals at The Fix in TikTok Video
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted about the interesting shoes she found at The Fix, and it was a viral hit
  • The lady shared a TikTok video trying on the shoes, and it became a viral hit
  • Viewers on TikTok were amused because of the unique shoe design

A woman shared a TikTok video of her recent shopping experience. The lady tried on The Fix's new line of shoes, and they garnered attention online.

Woman shows bizarre shoes at The Fix
A woman showed interesting shoes at The Fix. Image: @auxilliakomichi
Source: UGC

The woman showed people The Fix's collection, which was a cross of summer and winter, in a post shared on 4 March 2026. She amassed a lot of reactions from people who had a lot to say about the unique shoes.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @auxilliakomichi went to The Fix and tried on different shoes. She came across a hybrid of boots and sandals that The Fix was selling. The lady showed each of them, on the first, an open-toe with the ankle in boot form, next, she tried on a thigh boot with an open toe, one that was an ankle boot, and finally, she tried on a peep-toe thigh-high boot. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa amazed by The Fix boots

People were divided about The Fix's sandal boots. Online users cracked jokes about how hilarious they looked. Charles & Keith describe sandal boots as a hybrid footwear style, and they are considered a transitional fashion piece to wear between seasons. Read the comments below:

South Africa discusses woman's shoe shopping adventure
South Africans discussed a woman's shoe shopping adventure. Image: RDNE Stock Project / Pexels
Source: UGC

unpredictable me commented:

"You must also have plenty of other shoes because tlabe o di apara ka everything o re makaditse😂"

lees_dorm shared her two cents on the summer boots:

"I feel the second ones, those could’ve been something like this, the strap being a V strap going in between the big and the second toe not just a straight strap 😞😭"

LM was amused:

"First pair is giving baddies from the states😭 those girlies love those heels."

Bulelwa Nobula🎀 was in love with the boots:

"😭😂I honestly love all of them, and people are not getting it."

Kwena🐊ᥫ᭡ gushed over the boots:

"These are nice ,you just gotta have taste."

BadGenieInHerBag defended The Fix's summer boots:

"I don't care what the comments say, the girls that get it, get it. 😭🤏🏽"

lindelwalindelwa8 exclaimed over the boots:

"Hayi hayi hayi uthi manimkhuza DE Fixi yhuuu yhuuu 😳😳nice and gorgeous."

octaviamua_|BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE was divided about the odd pair of boots:

"That first pair is a no. 😂Second, yes, I need the heel slightly higher, and it would eat down."

