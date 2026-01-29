Global site navigation

“Expectation vs Reality”: Woman’s Shein Try-On Haul Leaves South Africans Impressed
“Expectation vs Reality”: Woman’s Shein Try-On Haul Leaves South Africans Impressed

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A TikTok creator compared online fashion expectations with real-life looks, sparking major interest among social media users
  • Her try-on Shein haul showcased a mix of casual and formal outfits, highlighting how fit and styling can change once worn
  • The video quickly gained traction, with South Africans praising her confidence and sharing strong reactions in the comments section

A woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video comparing how clothing items looked on an online shopping website named Shein versus how they appeared on her in real life.

A woman showcased stylish Shein outfits.
A woman showcased chic clothing from Shein. Image: @queentilz
Source: TikTok

In the viral clip posted on 26 January 2026, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @queentilz modelled several outfits she had purchased, giving viewers a side-by-side expectation-versus-reality experience that many found both relatable and impressive.

She began by showcasing a striking red dress, first displaying how it appeared on the website before revealing how it fit her in person. Viewers were quick to note how confidently she carried the look.

@queentilz then moved on to a green dress, which was a short piece with long sleeves. Once worn, the dress hugged her figure differently than expected, sparking conversations about how online images can sometimes differ from real-life fits.

She then went on to showcase continued by showing a purple, flowy summer dress, which she paired with a gold purse. This look stood out among viewers, with many praising how effortlessly she styled the outfit.

The video also featured a variety of other clothing items, including a pair of jeans, short jeans, and a long pink-and-black dress with a formal touch. The social media user @queentilz rounded off the showcase with a black-and-white and a pink and white long formal dress, highlighting its elegance and versatility. Each outfit was presented with confidence, allowing viewers to see how the pieces translated from screen to reality.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, applauding the content creator @queentilz’s fashion sense and honesty. Many said the video helped them make better decisions when shopping online, while others simply admired how well the outfits suited her. Some viewers pointed out that the clip proved how personal styling and confidence can elevate even simple pieces.

The video quickly gained traction, serving as a reminder of the growing popularity of try-on hauls and fashion comparisons online. By showcasing multiple outfits and real-life fits, @queentilz not only entertained viewers but also offered practical insight into online shopping, leaving many inspired and impressed by her looks.

A woman in South Africa rocked a yellow dress and posed in a TikTok video.
A South African woman posed in a TikTok video while rocking a yellow dress. Image: @queentilz
Source: TikTok

Social media users rave over the hun's Shein haul

Shein hauls have become increasingly popular among young South Africans and many people across the globe looking for budget-friendly fashion inspiration, and this woman's Shein haul gave just that and more. Netizens took to the comments section to gush over the babe's dresses, while some asked questions.

Nene said:

"The purple dress 🔥."

Morris added:

"Purple dress only lama trousers akakufaneli ngalesisu."

SaMonde wrote:

"The first three items you look at!🔥🔥🔥 They suit you very well, my dear🥰."

Ari stated:

"They look good on u beautiful dresses. Jeans and top, nope."

User commented:

"The real definition of dress according to your shape, the dresses you ate them all."

Watch the video below:

More Shein haul stories that left SA in awe

