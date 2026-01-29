Global site navigation

“Who Makes More Money”: Content Creators Clash Over Meta Earnings
Family and Relationships

“Who Makes More Money”: Content Creators Clash Over Meta Earnings

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A public Facebook exchange between content creators sparked debate about money, competition, and online boundaries
  • The situation highlighted growing pressure within South Africa’s creator economy, where income comparisons can quickly turn personal
  • Social media users were split between the two content creators, as they both have a lot of followers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

What started as content creation turned into a reminder that when money enters the chat, friendships and peace are often the first casualties.

The image on the right showed Tsontso holding her car keys
The picture on the left showed Makhi posing with a glass of juice. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu, Makhi Thee
Source: Facebook

South African content creators found themselves at the centre of online drama after a public fallout over Meta earnings spilt onto Facebook. Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu shared a post on her verified Facebook account on 27 January 2026, responding to claims made by fellow creator Makhi, also known as the Swappa Queen. In her post, Tsontso addressed accusations around money, competition, and public narratives, stating that she would not allow anyone to pretend to support her publicly while creating conflict behind the scenes. She also revealed that she had been blocked on her wedding day, which she said made the situation even more hurtful.

Read also

Doctor’s job uncertainty reignited fears about South Africa’s healthcare future

The exchange has drawn attention to how monetisation through Meta platforms has changed the creator economy in South Africa. As more influencers earn directly from views, engagement, and brand partnerships, income comparisons have become sensitive. Meta payouts, often discussed privately, are increasingly becoming a point of tension when brought into public spaces, especially when success levels differ among creators in the same industry.

Social media income sparks public tension

This comes after Tsontso bought a car worth over R1 million, and social media was flooded with posts from netizens congratulating her. Makhi has also earned a name on social media for her comedic and relevant content. The posts quickly gained traction because they touched on issues many creators quietly deal with. Public competition, engagement chasing, and pressure to prove success online are realities of the digital economy. The mention of earnings and highest payouts added fuel to the discussion, making it relatable not only to creators but also to followers who often speculate about influencer income.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Public reaction was mixed, with some calling for maturity and privacy, while others felt the situation highlighted the darker side of online success. Many felt the disagreement should have stayed offline, while others saw it as an honest glimpse into how monetisation can strain relationships in the content creation space.

Read also

All at 23 as content creator bought luxury BMW cash and reached million-rand milestone

The screenshot on the right showed Tsontso's response
The screenshot on the left showed some of the posts Makhi reacted to about Tsontso. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu
Source: Facebook

Here's what Mzansi said

Sizakele Msimango

“People are weird, yhoo.”

Ngwanona Majita wrote:

“She should be the bigger person in every way, bars.”

SI SI Pho added:

“People move very funny, aibo.” Rapular Raps wrote:
“God is love. Forgiveness is key.”

Retshilisitswe Q Mbongo

“Haibo, weird if you ask me.”

Diana Thulisile Maphosa wrote:

“The house is on.”

Welmah Khoaele added:

“This is really diabolical. Wait, was she invited and then on the day of the wedding she blocked?”

Duduzile Skosana commented:

"That's very strange."

Clöüds Thëë Lësfëmmë shared:

“Ke jealous nana. Some people think they are the only ones who deserve great things. Rona, we love you, Zandi. ”

Ngwanona Majita wrote:

“I was also shocked when she said yena. She makes 180k. I was like, well, there is the competition naaa. She is shaking where she is.”

Nadiia Theechubby Hun said:

“Ahh, guys, I don't like this at all. Makhi and Tsontso are fighting. ”

Read also

"He thinks he found love": SA digs up pic of man who allegedly funds influencer's her luxe lifestyle

Check out the Facebook post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about content creators

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Skylar mae Drew pritchard Andy bassich Gaosi raditholo Madelyn cline