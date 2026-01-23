A young content creator from Soshanguve documented his journey from living at work to furnishing his own apartment, sharing every step along the way

Despite facing criticism on social media, Advise Langa continued building both his hair business, online presence and influencer career

His honesty about starting from nothing resonated with many young South Africans navigating similar struggles, especially starting from nothing

From an empty apartment floor to brand partnerships, a self-built content creator's journey proves that consistency can speak louder than critics. And this is the case with Advise Langa, born and bred in the Township of Soshanguve, Pretoria.

TikTok creator @advise_langaa, a 22-year-old from Soshanguve, Jukulyn, has continued to share his journey despite facing criticism online. Known for documenting his life honestly, he initially posted content while still living at work before deciding to move into his own apartment. Through his videos, he showed each step of building his new space, from sleeping on the floor in an empty apartment to slowly furnishing it with essentials like a bed, fridge, microwave, and air fryer. Alongside this, he continued running his hair business while growing his presence as an influencer. His journey recently reached another milestone when he celebrated hitting 300,000 followers on TikTok.

Advise’s story reflects a reality many young South Africans face when starting from scratch. With limited resources and few safety nets, progress often happens step by step rather than all at once. His content has highlighted the importance of patience, consistency, and resilience, especially in a country where youth unemployment remains high and opportunities are not evenly distributed. By showing the process rather than just the end result, he has made success feel more accessible.

From starting with nothing to building a life online

As his following grew, so did criticism. Some social media users questioned his lifestyle, his choices, and his visibility online. Despite this, his videos continued to perform well because many people saw themselves in his journey. Watching someone slowly build a home, attend brand events, secure partnerships, and remain focused despite negativity resonated with audiences.

South Africans continue seeing user @advise_langaa’s story as proof that progress does not need to be perfect to be meaningful. His refusal to stop, even when criticised, inspired many who are also trying to move forward quietly while being watched loudly online. At the time of publishing, Briefly News reached out to Advise to share more about his journey and what keeps him going. More details will be shared once received.

