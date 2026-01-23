A woman shared a raw moment after listening to a voice note from her mother, revealing the emotional weight behind being the one holding a family together

The video reflected a common South African experience, especially for young people supporting families while navigating work pressure

Viewers connected with the honesty of the moment, recognising their own stories of sacrifice, persistence, and quiet support systems behind the scenes

A voice note from home unpacked years of sacrifice, pressure, and love, reminding many why they keep pushing even when the journey feels heavy.

The picture on the left showed Nicole, posing for the camera, wearing glasses. Image: @nicolebasadi

TikTok user @nicolebasadi shared a deeply personal moment on 22 January 2026 after recording herself listening to an emotional voice note sent by her mother, which left her visibly overwhelmed. In the clip, her mother reassured her that she is the family’s hope at home, acknowledging the challenges she faces at work while dealing with different personalities, and encouraging her to remain persistent. The voice note highlighted how her daughter supports the household and ensures that everyone is taken care of, while expressing hope that her journey would one day become a testimony for others. Nicole explained in her caption that she broke down after receiving the message, adding that vulnerability does not come easily to her, but she is committed to taking content creation seriously as she continues striving to build a better life.

Beyond the emotion of the moment, the video touched on a reality many South Africans quietly live with, where one family member carries the responsibility of supporting siblings and parents while trying to establish themselves professionally. In a country with rising living costs and limited opportunities, especially for young professionals, financial and emotional pressure often falls on one person in the household.

Family support behind silent sacrifices

The video reflected how encouragement from home can become a crucial source of strength, particularly for those navigating demanding work environments while trying to remain hopeful about the future. The clip by user @nicolebasadi quickly gained traction online, largely because it reflected experiences many people recognise but rarely talk about openly. Viewers related to the idea of being the backbone at home, pushing through exhaustion while remaining motivated by family support.

In response, many people expressed a shared sense of gratitude and emotional connection, saying the video reminded them of their own parents’ sacrifices and encouragement. The moment resonated as a reminder that behind ambition and resilience are families quietly cheering from home, even when the journey feels overwhelming.

The screenshot on the left captured Nicole listening to her mother's voice note. Image: @nicolebasadi

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zuzz Wama Mpemvu said:

“Dear Anele, my daughter, please never let this woman down... May God hear her prayers and answer your own prayers in the mighty name of Jesus. We love you, beautiful daughter. 🥹”

Troy88 said:

“I got a similar vn from my mother, I didn’t shed a tear, but after hearing this video, I shed a tear.”

USandy_K said:

“And most parents do not understand the importance of showing up, we Anele, you’re rich Anele.”

𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐨𝐁𝐮𝐡𝐥𝐞_𝐌𝐔𝐀 said:

“Eeey Anele, I took your mom's words for myself, expected these words from mine for years, but guess they will never come. 🫠”

Thando Malaza said:

“This was my mom after I vented about colleagues that were bullying me at work, people who had positions and I was just a mere intern, but they still worked overtime to see me suffer, may God bless them because I finally gathered the courage to resign, and I know this is only the beginning of my story. 🥺🥺”

Nomagugu Mahlatse Bapela said:

“Yoh Anele, hang in there, your mother’s prayers are carrying you through. I remember my mother telling me that I’m her last hope.”

Sinethemba Gwarube said:

“This is a prayer, not just a voice note”

