The picture on the left showed an aerial view of Soweto. Image: John Images, Gideon Mendel

A Soweto-born content creator has sparked reflection after sharing a powerful visual comparison of what Soweto looked like in 1950 versus how it stands today. The video was posted by @vusi.ngema on 19 January 2026 and shows side-by-side images highlighting the township’s transformation over decades. In the clip, the man explains that the comparison is meant to remind Sowetans of their roots, pointing out how parents and forefathers were forcefully displaced during apartheid. He encourages viewers to take pride in the present-day Soweto and reflect on what those old images teach about resilience, ownership and self-belief.

Soweto’s history is deeply tied to forced removals, overcrowding and economic exclusion, with families pushed into the area under harsh apartheid policies. Over time, however, the township became a centre of resistance, culture and political awakening. Today, Soweto is home to formal housing, businesses, shopping centres and creative spaces, reflecting generations who refused to be defined by dispossession. The comparison shared in the video taps into a broader conversation about land, ownership and economic freedom, issues that still sit at the heart of South African reality.

History, resilience and a mindset shift

User @thabo_baloyi's video spread quickly as viewers recognised the familiar streets and visuals, many seeing their own family stories reflected in the images. In the video, the 1950 image showed RDP houses, while in 2025, the houses looked full of life with more modern houses. By connecting history with present-day hustle culture, the post felt personal rather than academic.

Reactions were mixed but thoughtful. Some viewers felt motivated and proud, seeing Soweto’s growth as proof of progress against all odds. Others felt the post reopened painful memories of displacement while still appreciating the reminder of how far communities have come.

The screenshot on the left showcased Soweto in 1950 versus in 2025. Image: @vusi.ngema

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sonja Hariparsad said:

“Give us a picture from 1994, not 1950.”

Siimzo said:

“Good message, brother man, thank you, at least there's still hope for us to make the future bright. ✊”

Mavhavaza Mdaka said:

“Picture of Braamfischer Village, please or Diepsloot areas built after 1994.”

Siphosipho501 said:

“In apartheid, townships were built for mine workers, meaning built for one person who worked in town so they could commute back to their homelands.”

Indiphile Shezi said:

“It’s the same with Umlazi, it’s a middle-class township now.”

Vuka Tshabalala said:

“The Native Urban Areas Act of 1923 was amended in 1931. Africans were moved from Doornfontein, Prospectus, Bertrams, etc.”

SAUM said:

“This is a TikTok we do not need. It makes us feel like we have succeeded, yet conditions have not really changed for the better.”

Tebza said:

“Thanks to the visionaries, pioneers and entrepreneurs who envisioned Soweto from what it was to what it could be.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

