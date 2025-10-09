● A 27-year-old teacher from Soweto, Sarah Makhetloane, shared her experience of using Temu to do good at her underfunded school

● The passionate teacher told Briefly News about her Temu discoveries that helped transform a classroom for hundreds of students

● The educator's finds on the shopping platform gave her mostly low-income pupils access to more educational materials

Professional educator Sarah Makhetloane went the extra mile for her students and entered a competition to win a voucher from Temu, the e-commerce platform. The teacher used the voucher and her own funds to create a special learning environment for her students.

A Soweto-based doting wife, mother of one and teacher, Sarah Makhetloane, explained how she brings comfort to her students. She told Briefly News about her determination to deliver quality education to her Grade 4 and 5 pupils.

Sarah Makhetloane wanted to make her eight-hour workday with her students more worthwhile by winning a Temu prize on their behalf in a Facebook community giveaway. The educator, responsible for four classes of 40 to 50 students, reflected on her pupils who, despite coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, still attend school. She said:

"Most of our students come to class with empty stomachs, but full hearts. Many come to school without school shoes, others share shoes with siblings or wear uniforms that are torn but proudly buttoned."

Soweto teacher's Temu finds improve classroom

The passionate teacher said her students are in a classroom that is partly dilapidated with cracked windows and faded posters from years of usage. She told Briefly News that an improved learning environment would maximise her students' potential. Sarah said the Temu voucher would give her the resources to turn the run-down classroom into a space of magic and possibility, and her wish came true.

In a post on Facebook, Sarah shared how much it meant to receive a R500 Temu voucher after she won it. Using the giveaway and some of her own funds, she was able to buy charts to decorate the classroom. She also set up a reading corner with visual aids that will encourage students to learn. She was excited to turn their reading corner into a fun space with decorations, stickers and vibrant posters.

Temu classroom supplies empower teacher

Sarah said some of the most useful items she found on Temu were reward stickers for students. She said stickers helped motivate children to put in effort. She was especially impressed with graded stamps that reward all students, regardless of their level:

"My classrooms include a wide range of learners, struggling with reading, language barriers or any other learning difficulties. Therefore, the graded classroom stamps will promote inclusivity and fairness."

She said that the Temu voucher would go a long way as she bought educational supplies that would be an investment. Sarah said:

"I considered durability, learner safety, functionality and, of course, affordability. I also wanted products that could be reused in creative ways across different subjects."

Sarah said she looks forward to the third term at her school so that the students can experience a transformed and engaging classroom. Temu provided a way for her to gather resources for her students without sacrificing the quality of education, she said.

