South Africans were excited to see what young teachers rewarded themselves with for their hard work

A high school educator in Limpopo hopped on a now-viral TikTok challenge with his colleagues and garnered over two million views

People online were inspired after seeing the group’s luxurious possessions and promised to work harder

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A group of South African teachers went viral after they hopped on a now-viral TikTok challenge two days ago.

SA was inspired by teachers who showed off their riches online. Image:@scebilemahlangu

Source: TikTok

The educators celebrated the end of term three by doing multiple toasts. Instead of raising a glass, they showed off their most prized possessions.

They started with chalk and moved on to the later versions of iPhones. Mzansi was amazed by the transition, but more was to come.

The educators then switched to bumping keys to their cars and then showed off their rides. Many people were inspired after watching the video.

How much do teachers get paid?

The amount a teacher is paid depends on their qualifications and experience. Their position in the school also matters when it comes to their salary, as a principal and a new teacher earn different pay.

According to an article by BusinessTech, an entry-level teacher would earn around R163,179 a year, while a mid-level educator could get between R270,498 and R577,407.

The more experience a teacher has, the better the pay. Principals and senior staff could make over a million a year from teaching. An article by Glassdoor also highlighted that teachers in the Western Cape earn between R22,000 and R30,000 a month.

From the gross salary, several common deductions apply, and take-home pay is noticeably less. Here is what’s deductible from gross salary:

Income tax (PAYE)

Pension and retirement fund contributions

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)

Medical Aid contribution

SA reacts to teachers showing off luxurious possessions

Social media users were wowed to see primary school teachers showing off the fruits of their labour:

SA teachers hopped on a now-viral TikTok challenge and wowed many social media users. Image: @scebilemahlangu

Source: TikTok

@ThobekaSobhuza commented:

“You see this video? Best thing I have seen on TikTok today. My ladies keep winning.”

@phakathwayo05 wrote:

“Does the pressure increase or decrease?”

@SpheGoba was inspired:

“Not me smiling like a pregnant fish.”

@NiveaMaps decided:

“Challenge closed.”

@Nhlanhla kaMtambo shared:

“I hope my colleagues see what other kids are doing.”

@Thomo Boykie Ditshego said:

“This is beautiful.”

@Swazii Proh realised:

“The pressure is getting worser.”

@KhanyiPat3 highlighted:

“Now this is ’Squad Goals’.”

@Masiya Mdee🇿🇦noted:

“Nah, you guys are being personal now.”

@Kgaogelo_ Malatji_wrote:

“Happy to see people winning, you give hope to live.”

@Amogelang said:

“I don't have a car or a house, but this is very dope, no hate.”

@Thandeka Ndawonde✨wrote:

“I love it, I love this for you ladies.”

@Miss Thickness commented:

“That was too deep.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 More teacher-related stories by Briefly News

An American professor was not too happy with a student’s AI assistant while she was busy with a lecture.

A popular South African public school teacher shared a typical day in her life on TikTok and received praise online.

South Africans were stunned by a young teacher who looked amazing at her school’s matric dance event.

Source: Briefly News