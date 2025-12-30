Johannesburg's MMC for Finance, Loyiso Masuku, weighed in on the Soweto building, which collapsed and resulted in fatalities

The double-storey collapsed in Doornkop, and parts of the house fell on people who were inside, leaving some dead and others injured

Masuku spoke during a visit to the site she conducted with Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and other MMCs

DOORNKOP, JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Finance, Loyiso Masuku, said communities must be educated on building regulations and compliance. This was after a double-storey building collapsed in Soweto on 28 December 2025.

According to SABC News, Masuku said that there is a need to educate members of communities about the City's bylaws and compliance with building regulations. She said once a structure is built on a dolomite area, it becomes unsafe. She said that three lives were three lives too many.

Doornkop building demolished

The home was demolished on 30 December. The City of Johannesburg levelled the building to its foundation. The building was built without following proper processes and complying with regulations. The African National Congress also paid its respects.

Masuku, who was at the site on behalf of the African National Congress, said that the family must prepare for their family's burial. She commended the community for supporting the family. She said that the ongoing unplanned migration, where people come to Johannesburg for opportunities, results in citizens purchasing illegal land and erecting structures.

Building was illegal: Dada Morero

Morero spoke during his visit to the site on 29 December. He was accompanied by other MMCs. He said that the building was illegally-built. Morero also noted that the residents were moved out of the area in 2019. However, they returned to the area to build their own homes.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans commenting on Facebook slammed Masuku.

Richard Maluleke said:

"Building regulations in SA are just talk. People are constructing structures which do not have a proper plan, and building regulations are not followed."

Abraham Honest Abubaka asked:

"How can you tell poor people about building regulations when they have no means to adhere to your education?"

Ross Anderson said:

"Building regulations and compliance are for the contractor and associated professionals to worry about. The community needs to be safeguarded against poor workmanship, not educated."

Dan Ngobeni said:

"People prefer cheap labour instead of being safe."

