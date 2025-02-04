The South African soldiers who are currently in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) went viral over their method of keeping their morale up

About 14 SANDF troops have been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after coming under attack

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

The South African National Defence Force kept their morale high with song and dance, which touched Mzansi. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

Source: Getty Images

The South African soldiers warmed the hearts of many people on the internet as they were captured, uplifting their spirits with a heartwarming display of unity and joy, breaking into song and dance while on duty.

SA soldiers keeping morale up with song and dance

The clip shared by TikTok user @larreth showcases the wholesome moment which is making rounds on social media, leaving many South Africans inspired by their energy and camaraderie.

In the video, a group of uniformed soldiers moving in sync can be seen as they sang, and danced enthusiastically. Their vibrant performance not only entertained but also highlighted their strong bond, proving that even in demanding environments, a positive attitude can make all the difference.

SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC conflict

Over the past two weeks, 14 South African soldiers have been slain in attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The SANDF troops were killed in the city of Goma defending against invading rebels.

According to The Presidency as part of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), South African soldiers are stationed in the country.

The UN Security Council has strongly denounced the attack and reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers might be considered war crimes as the South African troops were sent to keep peace in the eastern part of Congo DRC.

Watch the video of the soldiers dancing and singing below:

SA is proud of the SANDF troops' efforts

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to praise the South African soldiers for all their hard work and sacrifices.

Baby'natie said:

"We are proud of you SA military let's go guys to win and back home we want u back home love you guys sullut."

Kappa Dot Com added:

"God bless you guys... Army SA."

Xman wrote:

"Go defend your country, my soldiers, we trust in capabilities. show them that we're no pushovers."

SYLG Creations wished them well, saying:

"May the Favour and Protection of God be upon you."

Maki LadyJ commented:

"The love I have for our soldiers may the lord protect you guys and come home safe our prayers are with you."

SANDF troops deployed in DRC

Briefly News previously reported that the tragic passing of four more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers ignited a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is reportedly preparing to deploy reinforcements of troops and weapons to assist the forces that are on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A woman's vulnerable TikTok post about the stress of having a partner serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voice to the silent struggles of military families.

A woman's vulnerable TikTok post about the stress of having a partner serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voice to the silent struggles of military families.

