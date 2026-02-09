A tourist from the United States of America visited Spur for the first time and sparked laughter as Mzansi weighed in on his unexpected food choice

He ranked Mzansi’s most loved food chains and triggered an online discussions on what truly defines a proper Mzansi meal

TikTok users reacted with jokes and criticism, and also suggestions on what he could have ordered to get the full Spur experience

An American traveller in Cape Town has set TikTok abuzz after sharing his first ever visit to iconic local restaurant chain Spur.

An American tourist surprised South Africans with an unfamiliar food choice at Spur during his holiday. Images: @rileybeckman

Riley Beckman, who is currently on holiday in the Mother City, documented his dining experience at Spur, only to turn his order into a talking point.

Beckman is spending a long holiday in Cape Town after arriving early in January this year. He has been sharing his daily adventures and discoveries as he immerses himself in Mzansi life, including restaurant reviews and sightseeing clips that have drawn massive attention.

American discovers Spur’s unique appeal

He posted his Spur experience on TikTok on Saturday, 7 February 2026, under the handle, @rileybeckman. He ordered chicken and potato chips and caught the attention of South Africans who believe Spur has made a name for itself around its flame-grilled steaks, ribs and burgers.

In ranking his favourite South African fast-food chains, Beckman placed Steers at number four, Wimpy at number three, Spur at number two, and crowned Nando’s as his top pick and declared that Nando’s, which has exported South African flavour to the world, including a strong presence in the United States, was “top tier.”

Unlike Nando’s, Spur does not operate in the US. American diners are accustomed to large casual-dining chains such as Applebee’s, Chilli’s, Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.

According to Inside Guide - Cape Town, Cape Town was voted the Best City for Food in the World by Condé Nast Traveller readers in 2024.

Beckman has also tried Hungry Lion and several other Cape Town eateries, often praising the quality and affordability. He has repeatedly referred to Cape Town as the best city in the world due to its food culture and natural beauty.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the food choice

South Africans commented with jokes and playful disbelief, especially over his decision to order chicken instead of the steak or ribs Spur is famous for.

@official.onthatilee commented:

“Ordering chicken at Spur is diabolical, I am not going to lie.😭💔”

@The Watcher wrote:

“Ordering chicken at Spur should be a sin.😭”

@Sadie💛🧡 said:

“This brother went to the right place and ordered all the wrong stuff.🙈”

@Ghost-T🇿🇦🇰🇷 asked:

“Why do you keep ordering the wrong things? Before you order something, ask us.”

@Howard 🇿🇦:

“You went to Spur Steakhouse and ordered chicken 👀. It is an American-themed restaurant, which is why it is called French fry sauce.”

The American was surprised to see a sauce bottle printed "French fries" instead of "chips." Image: @rileybeckman

