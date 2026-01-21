A Spur proposal stunned diners as cheers filled the restaurant, turning the outing into a shared love moment that warmed hearts across social media

The bride-to-be froze in disbelief as the proposal unfolded, with fellow diners celebrating and encouraging her to say yes

TikTok users praised the heartfelt moment, saying it proved love still exists, with many admitting the clip left them smiling and crying

Love was on display at a Spur restaurant in Johannesburg when a man dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, stunning diners and warming the hearts of thousands online.

TikToker Martha clothing Boutique, was engaged to be married at a Spur in Johannesburg. Image: @chulisow10

Source: TikTok

The proposal is believed to have taken place over the past weekend and was shared on social media on 19 January 2026, when a young woman named @chulisow10 on TikTok was surprised by her boyfriend during what appeared to be a casual outing. What made the moment special was the overwhelming reaction from fellow customers as they erupted into cheers and celebration, creating a shared moment of joy inside the restaurant.

The engagement became a talking point on the platform, showing how public displays of love can briefly unite strangers in happiness and hope.

Proposal leaves bride-to-be emotional

In the TikTok video shared by @chulisow10, the bride-to-be stands frozen in disbelief as her boyfriend proposes to her inside a Spur restaurant. The place came to a standstill as diners rose from their seats, shouting and encouraging her to say yes.

@chulisow10 appears completely overwhelmed by the moment, struggling to hold back the tears of joy streaming down her face. Her body language showed shock and happiness colliding at once, as she covers her mouth and tries to process what is happening in front of dozens of strangers who have suddenly become part of her love story.

Mzansi in their feelings over the proposal

TikTok users admired the moment, calling it beautiful and heartwarming. Many said the clip proved that love exists in honest ways.

@💗 Nana 🥰❤️ commented:

"I don't know you but I am happy for you stranger.🥰❤️Congratulations.👏🎉"

@BETTY said:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Congratulations my dear.🎉"

@Miss K wrote:

"I pray to God to safely keep this union under his mercy and favour.❤️ Congratulations my sister and brother."

@Tëë R Mokgabudi commented:

"This is beautiful my sister. I saw the other video yesterday, you were so clueless, now you know that you are loved. I'm so happy for u stranger.🥰"

@Thabo Nathaniel said:

"Congratulations guys, I'm happy for you. I don't know you but I'm so impressed.🤞😘"

@sharz commented:

"Love is beautiful🥰 I am also crying."

Martha and her boyfriend posing for a picture after the proposal. Image: @chulisow10

Source: TikTok

