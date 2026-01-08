“Aww Man, Nice Things”: Woman Shows Supportive Strangers Hyping Marriage Proposal
- A woman named Boitumelo Jones uploaded a video of a man proposing to a woman in Cape Town
- The bride-to-be cried tears of joy as strangers surrounded the couple, aiming their cameras towards them
- Boitumelo loved the moment and confirmed the woman's answer to her soon-to-be husband's proposal
A video shared on Instagram showed a woman in tears after her boyfriend-turned-fiancé proposed to her in front of a large group of people, who cheered for the couple as the proposal took place.
Instagram user Boitumelo Jones uploaded the video on 2 January 2026, showing the woman first sitting on the ground as the man presents the ring to her while on one knee. She finally stood up and showed her fiancé her left hand, indicating that she was ready for him to slip the ring onto her finger. As he put the ring on, a few members of the crowd that surrounded them got closer to snap a picture of the precious piece of jewellery.
Boitumelo wrote in the caption of her post:
"Aww, man, nice things. Thank you, Cape Town. You owe me nothing, my dear."
She also confirmed the woman's answer to the proposal, writing:
"She said yes."
Watch the Instagram reel posted on Boitumelo's account below:
