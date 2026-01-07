A South African law student shared a video showing her long-distance relationship with a man from Austria

The video showed screenshots of them spending time together on video chat, cooking and talking before bed

South Africans were moved by the couple's story, with many saying they're ready for the wedding and asking how their relationship began

A young woman posing for a picture. Images: @merceey.s

Source: TikTok

A TikToker @merceey.s, a South African law student who shares content about her studies and inspirational videos, posted a video on 6 January 2026, showing her relationship journey. In the video, several scenes showed the young woman and a man from Austria in a long-distance relationship.

The clip showed them spending time day and night on random days where they would speak to each other. The video included them speaking to each other while they were getting ready for bed, her speaking to him while he brushed his teeth, and a scene where he fell asleep while speaking to her. These were all screenshots she took while they were on video chat.

The video also showed scenes of them cooking together and sharing moments together while on video chat. Eventually, the clip showed the man travelling with his family towards the airport in Austria. One of the family members showed the engagement ring he bought for the young woman, most probably to propose to her while in South Africa. As he got ready to leave for Mzansi to spend time with the woman, the video showed him leaving the airport and arriving in the country.

The law student got ready to meet him for the first time at the airport, and she squealed excitedly once she saw him. They shared a warm embrace, and the video showed him calling his family to tell them he arrived in South Africa. The clip also showed some of the gifts he brought her, including chocolate from Austria, and several other romantic moments that the couple shared.

A woman and her partner from Austria on a video call. Images: @merceey.s

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to love story

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the TikToker @merceey.s long distance relationship, melting hearts:

@Pamela Silinga said:

"I'm ready for a long-distance relationship. As long as we love each other and FaceTime. I hope you will love my jokes, my mystery man."

@phiwo❤️ gushed:

"This is so beautiful, and y'all look cute 🥰❤️Part 2!"

@Oratilwe._m wrote:

"I promise I'm not crying!!! Love is so beautiful, you guys 🥹🥹!"

@Isabella Ndimande joked:

"Congratulations, I'm so sick now to be alone and single."

@DeeArchie advised:

"Love it!!! Communicate! PRAY… And keep your personal business to yourselves."

@m a i n l y _ m e asked:

"How did it begin like... Like you know, like how?🥺 Guys, this is cute yoh🤗"

@LoveSong28 admitted:

"I forwarded so I can see you two together in person already😭😭"

@loveshamyne stated:

"I shall be getting ready for the wedding 🫶🏾🫶🏾"

@Classmade added:

"What a beautiful beginning! Congratulations 🥰🥰🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

