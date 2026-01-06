Global site navigation

"Welcome to Januworry": Couple Trolls Neighbourhood With Fake Takeaways
"Welcome to Januworry": Couple Trolls Neighbourhood With Fake Takeaways

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A couple’s playful skit about Januworry used takeaway packaging to reflect how tough January can be for many households
  • The video tapped into a shared experience, where financial pressure forces people to be creative while keeping a sense of humour intact
  • By using food as the punchline, the skit highlighted how common it is to adjust expectations after the festive season spending

It looked like takeaways, sounded like flexing, but the truth behind the boxes told a story many know too well. This is what this couple did, creating a Januworry skit that many related to.

The image on the right showed Tarrie with her husband posing
The picture on the left showed the couple during a photoshoot. Image: tarriemartin
Source: Facebook

A video posted on Facebook by Tarrie Martin on 5 January 2026 had South Africans laughing after a couple staged a playful skit about Januworry. In the clip, the couple walks through their neighbourhood holding a pizza box and a KFC bag, greeting people loudly and making sure everyone sees their supposed takeaways. The moment plays into the familiar January struggle, where many households are financially stretched after December spending. The twist comes when they arrive home and reveal that the takeaway containers actually hold cabbage, tomatoes, and onions.

Januworry has become a widely recognised reality in South Africa, where many families tighten budgets after festive season expenses. With school fees, transport costs, and daily essentials returning in January, food choices often shift to cheaper staples.

A relatable take on Januworry

Tarrie Martin's video resonated because it captured something many people live through every year. The exaggerated confidence of showing off takeaways, followed by the reveal of basic groceries, mirrored how appearances can be misleading during financially tough times. The skit’s simplicity made it easy to relate to, and its humour relied on recognition rather than shock value.

Viewers largely appreciated the joke, seeing it as a light-hearted reflection of real-life struggles rather than mockery. Many felt the couple managed to poke fun at Januworry in a way that felt honest and very South African.

The screenshot on the right showed the couple opening their pizza box revealing vegetables inside
The screenshot on the left captured the couple holding takeaways. Image: tarriemartin
Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tale Alfredo wrote:

“Apa iwe unenge uchirova cabbage hako kkk nice skirt Tarrie unochena hako. Translation: Here you are, like you’re hitting cabbage lol, nice skirt Tarrie, you look so fair.”

Maggie Tembo said:

“The mistake I made was watching you while I was eating.”

Tapiwa Mupfawa added:

“That 2-piece yamaiTanaka yakanaka. Translation: That two-piece outfit of Mai Tanaka is beautiful.”

Joe Msakachalo wrote:

“I didn't expect this. You made my day.”

Edmond Chirwa:

“All the neighbours now have chest pains for nothing”

Simon SMS Maraisane said:

“I'm in the hospital now because of laughing.”

Precious Cuttie Ncube Msindo:

“Dai magumburwa mukadonha ndipo pamaiona kuti pressure kuvamwe yakaipamusadaro izvozvi vanhu vasara vachiti zvavo vana Martin. Translation: If you were scared and fell, you’d see how stressful it is for others. Now, people are just saying things, Martin.”

Emmah Mkhala wrote:

“Even if you put your cabbage in a laptop bag, we shall know that you're carrying cabbage, I mean, who buys a ball in January?”

Check out the Facebook reel below:

