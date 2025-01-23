A social media user shared a relatable TikTok video showing a customer paying for groceries with coins while a patient cashier meticulously counted the money

The video captures a common Januworry scenario, where South Africans face financial strain after December's festive spending and back-to-school expenses

Social media users found humour in the cashier's reaction when the customer tried to help count, with many sharing their thoughts on the payment method

A man posted a video of a customer who decided to pay for his groceries with a bag full of coins. the cashier's reaction had many laughing. Images: @thakgalang63

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video highlighting the realities of Januworry has amused South Africans after showing a customer paying with coins at a local store. Content creator @thakgalang63 shared the relatable moment where a cashier carefully counted piles of coins while the customer waited, capturing the financial struggles many faces during the first month of the year.

The funny clip was posted with the caption:

"Sister cashier, please forgive for advance, it's januworry."

Watch the video below.

Understanding Januworry

Financial expert Farook Mohammed shared with Briefly News that Januworry's impact goes beyond just empty pockets and it's a state of mind as well:

"The first step to avoiding januworry is budgeting and saving. However, to do this, you must shift your mindset. Having a clear purpose transforms saving from a chore into a rewarding journey," he said.

This annual issue affects countless South Africans who face financial pressure from holiday spending and the new year's expenses.

Mzansi reacts to coin counting

@Fikzo_ laughed:

"It's how she moved your hand for me😂😂😂"

@sinhlenTokoto shared:

"Once got R7000 of R20 yoooo😭💔💔"

@Fenki advised:

"But the cashier should call the supervisor to take the money to their cash office to count."

@cynthi related:

"yooo ngathi yimi nama somali sibala imali ye petrol 😂😂"

@Ta-sbo explained:

"You are not allowed to buy more than 100 in R5, 50 in R2, 20 in R1."

@SfisoWithAwesomeGaming pleaded:

"Please don't do this again 😏 not funny."

@user7436200226677 added:

"😅😅😅 Bathong wena..."

