A couple made a TikTok video showing how expensive the back-to-school season has become by joking about their situation

In the post, they showed their desperation after having a jolly festive season full of fun and decorations

People were in stitches over the clip, which was relatable as many parents have taken to the socials to complain about school expenses

Back-to-school time has strained some people’s pockets. A couple made a TikTok video which highlighted how exorbitant school stationery has become.

A TikTok video shows a couple that joked about selling their festive season leftovers to buy stationery for back-to-school time. Image: @tarriemartin

Source: TikTok

The man and woman captured many parents' desperation after the festive season. Schools around the country recently sent parents a list of what they should buy for their children, and social media was buzzing about the expenses.

Couple stressed by back-to-school season

A TikTok video shared by @tarriemartin shows two parents holding their leftovers from the festive season. They implored anyone watching to buy from them so that they could afford to get back to school supplies. Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by couple’s plea

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video and cracked jokes about the pair's creativity. People said they wished the pair luck, but wouldn’t be buying.

LaTany joked:

"We listen ,we don't transfer 😂"

Beverley Botha wrote:

"😂😂 To think there are really people that do this. Thank goodness I did everything before thinking about festive things."

Julia January asked:

"🤣 Are you not selling those pyjamas😂"

Lolz added:

"Are the cute PJ pants for sale 🤭"

inspiredlance was amused:

"We judge. We don't listen 😂"

🇵🇸عزيزا(Aziza) said:

"Ha ha ha.... The jau-worry struggle 😅😂"

C. it. all asked:

"🤣Can you mail the meat??🥰"

Naz4567 offered:

"I will settle for the pyjamas, my offer is R299."

