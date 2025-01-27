A Mzansi woman took to social media to show her incredible shopping haul using R1 promo codes

She bagged lots of food and groceries next to nothing and was not shy about flexing on netizens

The TikTok video sparked a frenzy of excitement and curiosity among thousands of people on the platform

A woman flexed her cheap shopping haul online. Image: @jenjen_saa

Source: TikTok

Who doesn't love a killer discount? One woman just took her shopping game to the next level with R1 promo codes.

Woman shows Pick n Pay packages

She landed tons of goodies, including free groceries from Pick n Pay and takeaway meals. On top of that her packages were delivered straight to her door for free. The haul was posted on her TikTok account @jenjen_saa.

Haul TikTok video gains traction

It is unclear how she snagged the unbelievable deals. However, the clip sparked people's interest. Within three days it was sitting on 125,000 views on the platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens beg for the plug

Some viewers accused her of gatekeeping in the comments, while some begged for details about the plug.

Look at a few reactions below:

@elhniz stated:

"I need to start taking these promo codes seriously."

@Oteng wrote:

"Refeng plug before go fela.😭😭 I have R1."

@Ndeks asked:

"Kanti how do you guys get them?"

@Inno_Kea mentioned:

"Can we please have the promo code hle? 😭"

@oh.Luhlee posted:

"Plug tuu going back to res. 😭😭🙏"

@nokbongamdhluli typed:

"Jenny sisi you can't leave us hanging. 😭😂 Sicela ama freebies nathi."

@HappySomething said:

"Jenny Jenny, how many times have I been calling you?"

@MichelleO’ added:

"I know you don’t owe us anything but why are you gate keeping?"

@coolkidfloss joked:

"I like the part where you shared the promo code. 🙄"

Source: Briefly News