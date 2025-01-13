Back-to-School Blues: Parent Shows Januworry Fridge With Labelled Food for Kid

With Januworry still in our midst, a local woman resorted to labelling food in the fridge

She labelled certain foods in aid of her child, who would be starting school on Wednesday, 15 January

A few social media users laughed at the woman's actions, while some felt they could relate to her struggles

A local woman had to label her child's food for school, thanks to Januworry. Images: @zimeshandu

Januworry has a way of making people 'borrow' things that don't necessarily belong to them, especially when it comes to food. Not taking any chances, one woman hilariously showed how she resorted to labelling a few fridge items for her little one.

Do not touch the items

TikTok user Zime Shandu, who uses the handle @zimeshandu on the app, shared a video showing how she had to label certain items in the fridge to warn others in the house that they belonged to the children.

With school starting soon, in the middle of Januworry, Zime's labelled school food 'essentials' included a tub of butter, cheese, eggs, and a loaf of bread.

For Zime's sake, hopefully, the items will last until Wednesday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

When does the 2025 school year start?

According to the South African Government, Term 1 starts on 15 January and ends on 28 March.

Regarding the rest of the school year, Term 2 runs from 8 April to 27 June, Term 3 begins on 22 July and ends on 3 October, and Term 4 starts on 13 October and ends on 12 December.

Mzansi reacts to labelled food

Some social media users went to the comment section to share laughter, while others were relieved they didn't relate to Zime's situation.

@tee_dlamuka1 told the online community:

"I feel so blessed right now knowing I don't have to worry about anyone eating my son's stuff."

@ms_boothelezi humorously wrote in the comments:

"I'm not ready for this. My brother eats everything he sees in the fridge. Everything is still inside the Checkers plastic bag. I'm even scared to unpack."

@phumelela328 jokingly suggested:

"You better buy a fridge and put it in your bedroom."

@mishy7360 said to app users:

"I need to do this in my house. Even the yoghurt gets eaten."

@white8yellow, who could relate, laughed and commented:

"I have to put the food in the deep freezer because, wow. Yoh."

@de.brca.pastries0 added in the comment section:

"May this never locate me, and may God bless me to have enough for everyone."

Source: Briefly News