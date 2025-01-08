A video of an 11-year-old’s birthday party left many laughing and relating to Januworry's struggles.

The older brother tried to make it special, but the lacklustre birthday spoils failed to impress the boy

Viewers felt for the adorable kid and joked about the party budget being blown during the festive season

January blues are truly undefeated! A man's attempt at a birthday celebration for his little brother became a viral moment.

Man shows party set-up

A TikTok video of the bash shows the most budget-friendly setup ever. It shows a table “decorated” with raw cabbage as a cake, topped with a candle.

Add Koo Beans, Lucky Star Tin Fish, and a bottle of vinegar standing in for cold drinks, and you’ve got a party for the books.

Boy disappointed by celebrations

The boy’s reaction? A whole mood of disappointment, as he sat there unamused by the boring vibe.

Surely, the clip by @elethucollen had to be a prank for TikTok engagement, and it delivered, racking up over 849,000 views in a day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers filled the comments section with banter. Some are feeling sorry for the boy.

Look at a few reactions below:

@lngl stated:

"January is the worst month shem. 😭😅"

@DrizzleiyTeeII joked:

"The kid is lucky to have Lucky Star on his birthday. 🥰"

@1beauty_beast_ said:

"It should be the other way around. 😂😂😂 The father was the one who used up most of the money in December. 😅😂🤣"

@yfw_Splash asked:

"Hayi man! 😂 Umenzani umntana? 😂"

@miks suggested:

"Not fair, I’m a Jan baby right after Christmas. Buy gifts in December or earlier in the year."

@Angelicious mentioned:

"Lol, the candle on the cabbage nogal."

@mazet shared:

"Sorry, not for me. Mine is on the 27 January mine is always the best day of my life."

@LeighTheBubble added:

"Ziphi social workers hay ngekhe. 😂😂😩"

