“Security Is Not Even Bothered”: 2 Women and Man’s Relationship Drama at Shopping Centre Stuns SA
- A heated confrontation involving two women and a man at a shopping centre left TikTok buzzing with intrigue
- The video captured the dramatic scene, showing one woman’s fiery anger and another stepping in to shield the man
- What left viewers stunned wasn’t just the mjolo drama, but the security guard's reaction during the incident
Yoh, mjolo is not for the faint-hearted, and this shopping centre drama proves it! A TikTok clip shows two women and one guy in what looks like a love triangle showdown.
Man caught between 2 women
One of the ladies was fuming at the guy. Meanwhile, the other hun stepped in to shield him like a human barricade.
The drama unfolded in the middle of the shopping centre, with nonchalant shoppers casually walking by like it’s just another Tuesday.
But the real twist? The security guard didn’t jump in. Instead, he whipped out his phone and started recording.
Video spreads fast on TikTok
The video shared by @caelynn_leroux is currently sitting on 522,000 views on the popular platform.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi TikTokkers had all the opinions. As expected jokes about mjolo flooded in the comments section.
See some reactions below:
@Nhlanhlo_Phakade stated:
"The security is not even bothered. 😭"
@_Enhle commented:
"So the baby mama is risking injuring the baby cause she wants to protect the man? 😪😪"
@KingofKings joked:
"Mjolo, the pandemic. Le wena watching this video, mjolo is nyising you. 😂😂"
@Reyaaa mentioned:
"Nabo abekho serious! What do you mean they are fighting over a man who wears flip-flops? 😔🤚"
@PETUNIA89 suggested:
"If a man puts you in this situation please walk away ladies, no matter what."
@KayB posted:
"Eishhhhhhh! This is my worst fear bra. I'd walk away. Lol. Let them embarrass themselves in my absence. We'll deal with the rest later. 🤣"
@lirastacia asked:
"Did you see the security taking a vid?"
@Molly840911 typed:
"Security minding his business. 😭😭😭"
@Mona-Lisa added:
"Not baby mama protecting him. 😂😂 Yoh basadi. 🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️"
3 More relationship drama stories
- One woman got hilarious revenge on her husband, who didn't come home for two days.
- A couple’s intense argument got tongues wagging on social media after the woman slammed a TV to the floor.
- An elderly couple's argument landed on TikTok and netizens were stunned by the nature of the exchange.
