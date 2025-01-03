A witty TikTok video poking fun at South Africans transitioning from December's 'Cash Kontant' dance trend to January's Cash Crusaders reality has gone viral

The Afrikaans creator humorously reminded parents about forgotten school stationery expenses, striking a chord with those facing the infamous 'Januworry'

With schools reopening on January 15th, the video's timing perfectly captured the financial pressure many parents experience when shopping for back-to-school essentials

A man's joke on going from Cash Kontant to Cash Crusaders regarding children's back-to-school stationery went viral on TikTok. Images: @morne_landsberg

A hilarious TikTok video posted by content creator @morne_landsberg has captured the stark transition from December's festive spending to January's budget realities.

The clip shows the Afrikaans gentleman cleverly comparing the popular Cash Kontant trend to many South Africans' upcoming visits to Cash Crusaders with the caption:

"Ja hier kom die trade-ins neh 🫣"

Back-to-school blues begin

With schools set to reopen on January 15th, parents across the country are feeling the pinch of 'Januworry' as they prepare for back-to-school shopping.

The creator's witty reminder about forgotten stationery and school essentials has struck a chord with many facing the month's financial challenges.

A man posted a video on a Cash Kontant to Cash Crusaders for January deals on school stationer that went viral on TikTok. @morne_landsberg

Watch the video here.

Mzansi relates too well

@MollyM🌹 praised the creator's marketing genius:

"You just created Cash Crusaders bestest advert😅😂🤣"

@Lerato_Maganca asked the important question:

"Do they take houses at cash crusaders?😭 Asking for myself..."

@user7608414998601 related despite the language barrier:

"I don't know Afrikaans but I know what you saying 🤣"

@don_do_it understood the message clearly:

"Just heard Cash Crusaders and stationery, kano bona gore ba bolela ka salary ya December mo😭😭😭"

@SisiWakwaZwane accused playfully:

"You've beeeeeeen waiting for this moment to kick us when we're down & out 🤣🤣🤣"

