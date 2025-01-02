A humorous TikTok video showing a woman's dramatic transformation from traditional gogo attire to fashionista has captured Mzansi's attention

The content creator @dorismwale8 stunned viewers with her video on a Gogo's switch from a duku and traditional dress to stylish green pants and orange off-shoulder top ensemble

The video joins a growing trend of "glow-up" transformations on social media, where people showcase their journey from being blocked by former crushes to their current confident selves

A woman posted a video on TikTok of a Gogo's transformation that went viral on TikTok. Images: @dorismwale8

TikTok user @dorismwale8, known for her comedic content, left viewers stunned with one of her Gogo's before-and-after transformation videos.

The clip begins with her dressed in traditional gogo attire, complete with a duku, before revealing her fashionable change complete with a stylish outfit, glasses, and heels.

The power of a glow-up

The trend of sharing transformation stories has gained significant momentum on social media, particularly among South African women. According to Statistics SA, the median age of brides has increased from 31 to 33 years, reflecting a shift toward prioritizing personal growth before marriage.

From style upgrades to career achievements, these "then vs now" videos on platforms like TikTok have become a powerful way for women of all ages to celebrate their progress and inspire others. So, even gogos have a chance in the dating pool.

The netizens share their views

@ìsråelçødm1 joked:

"Me, I think I'll say nah, burial them go show but God forgive me 🙂"

@askaboutnana44 predicted:

"The guy who blocked her probably regrets now😹😹"

@OYIBO_🇧🇪 teased:

"This song and eyawe kumamma has taught me how to be patient."

@Zindaba_Chilima shared:

"I wasn't disappointed 🔥🔥❤️"

@Sinaya observed:

"Our grandmothers say's since we won't listen to stories again then they will join us at tiktock😅😅"

@Faith_Nenyenwa laughed:

"😂😂😂Na who dresses my like this 😂 I'm gonna first borrow mama heel's, glasses, trouser and wig😂"

Source: Briefly News