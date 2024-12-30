A TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment a family surprised their grandmother with new leather couches

Content creator @nhlanhlanavimichael32 showed how they blindfolded gogo before revealing the special gift

The emotional reveal had the elderly woman in tears as she was guided to sit on her new brown leather furniture

A man posted a video of his family surprising their gogo with a new couch that went viral. Images: @nhlanhlanavimichael32

In a video posted by @nhlanhlanavimichael32, a touching December moment captured how a family orchestrated a beautiful surprise for their grandmother. The video shows family members gathering secretly in the lounge while one woman guides their blindfolded gogo inside.

The anticipation builds as they position her perfectly before the big reveal. As soon as the blindfold comes off, the elderly woman becomes overwhelmed with emotion at the sight of brand new brown leather couches surrounded by her loving family.

The touching moment captures the pure joy of giving as they help her take a seat on her new furniture.

Season of giving

As the festive season unfolds, many South Africans are taking time to show appreciation for their loved ones through meaningful gestures.

This family's touching surprise shows the spirit of December, where acts of kindness and generosity bring families closer together.

Social media touched by family's gesture

The heartwarming video resonated with viewers:

@Heskey Gwafila felt the emotion:

"🥰🥰🥰 tears of joy..."

@MaMsomi_Ntumbeza shared excitement:

"Saze saThinker 😩 but sengiyibambile. Ugogo nimthengele oSofa and they are really beautiful."

@Sandy God's child reflected:

"Akuve Kumnandi & ku lula to surprise an appreciative mom."

@Maureen Maluleka praised:

"👌beautiful surprise.... le berekile."

@Princess❤️ approved:

"Beautiful for mommy my brother🥰🥰❤️"

Some viewers had trouble making out what the surprise was and commented:

@ThebeautyGlammy critiqued:

"Yooh, hai the camera man or woman. Haowa!"

@Mushu requested clarity:

"At least caption icacise ke uba kwenzekani..."

