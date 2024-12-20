A heartwarming video captures a family's celebration as they surprise their beloved gogo with a brand new car

The footage shows the entire family dancing and recording the special moment before revealing the Haval surprise

Social media users were moved by the gesture, with many praising the family for honouring their grandmother in such a meaningful way

A woman posts a video of her family gifting their Gogo a new Haval, the video goes viral. Images: @ndu_mis0 Source: Tiktok

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a family's elaborate car surprise for their grandmother has left Mzansi feeling emotional.

The grand surprise

Content creator with TikTok handle @ndu_mis0 shared the special moment where the whole family danced around, celebrating. All guests present continued having fun in the festive mood until someone drove the new car, topped with a red bow, into the venue area.

The family was all smiles as they showed the gift to Gogo and captured the sweet moment when she sat in the driver's seat for the first time. The scene left everyone emotional.

Watch the video below.

Haval's rising popularity

Haval continues to win hearts across South Africa for its stylish yet affordable SUVs. These cars are packed with features like sleek touchscreens, advanced safety systems, and spacious interiors that are perfect for families.

With excellent fuel efficiency and competitive warranties, Haval vehicles make owning a premium SUV more accessible than ever. The family’s choice reflects the brand’s reputation for combining luxury, practicality, and value.

Mzansi shares the joy

The heartwarming gesture resonated deeply with viewers across social media.

Porsche@09 shared emotionally:

"😭😭😭 This is so beautiful 💚"

user7253671358349 thembekile blessed the moment:

"Siyabonga kakhulu halala mama ukuzala ukuzelula God bless ❤❤"

user830980138092 exclaimed:

"Woooooooow Congratulations."

@Thobekile Ngubeni expressed joy:

"Wow congratulations wonderful Gogo♥️♥️♥️♥️"

@Thobza celebrated:

"Siyambongela uGogo!🥰🥰🥰,"

@nkushb was impressed by the venue:

"🔥🔥 Stunning venue, cela ukbuza ikuphi ne Newcastle."

Other gifts for gogos making headlines

Two grandchildren honoured their grandmother's traditions by polishing her entire stoep with liquid black polish, touching many hearts online.

A South African businessman gifted a gogo with a fully furnished home, designed for both her comfort and future generations.

A woman's surprise R45,000 allowance gift to her grandmother went viral, with the emotional reaction capturing Mzansi's hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News