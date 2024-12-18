Two grandchildren went viral on TikTok after showing their dedication to keeping their grandmother's traditions alive by polishing the entire stoep

The video posted by @its_urgirl_temo showcases the siblings using liquid black polish to transform the concrete paving around their gogo's house

The heartwarming gesture touched many viewers who shared their memories of maintaining their grandparents' traditional household standards

Kids honour their Gogo with a special stoep treatment. Their video goes viral. Images: @its_urgirl_temo Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a touching display of respect for their grandmother's ways, two siblings took to polishing the entire concrete stoep (paved area) around their house.

The TikTok video shared by @its_urgirl_temo shows the dedicated grandchildren meticulously applying liquid black polish to the paving, maintaining the high standards their Gogo instilled in them.

During the festive season, when many focus on giving material gifts, these grandchildren chose to honour their grandmother through this traditional act of service and care. The video was posted with the caption:

"POV: Gogo would be so proud."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below.

Traditional household pride

The practice of maintaining a polished stoep has been a long-standing tradition in many South African households, particularly among the older generation who take great pride in their home's appearance.

Mzansi shares memories

The heartfelt gesture resonated with many viewers who shared their own experiences:

@phumie appreciated:

"Liquid polish is gold🥰"

@Queenlee praised:

"I know this liquid polish, tjerr it does wonders yhoo 🥰🥰"

@that_gal_chacha related:

"My mum would make everyone remove shoes from the gate."

@user8153382903847 remembered:

"You remind me of my late granny, may her soul continue to rest in peace🕊🕊"

@Nokwanda shared:

"I remember cleaning my granny's house after her passing. I polished the entire house. Later that night I dreamed of her hugging me❤️🥺"

@Sasa Mbatha noted:

"Bese bathi it's abuse when you teach kids the right way to do things🥰🥰👌"

3 other heartwarming gogo stories

A proud grandmother's emotional prayer over her granddaughter's new car touched Mzansi's heart.

An endearing video of a gogo sharing her ice lolly with her pet dog showed the softer side of grandmothers.

Gog' Sophie from Mpumalanga challenged stereotypes by working as an energetic taxi door operator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News