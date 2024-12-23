“Gooi Hom, Oupa En Oumas”: Nursing Home Dances To “Hop Hop Spinnekop”
- A heartwarming video shared by @Huis De-Rus shows Eastern Cape nursing home residents and staff dancing joyfully to Kurt Darren's latest viral hit "Hop Hop Spinnekop"
- The infectious Afrikaans song, currently ranking #16 on South African Billboard charts and #11 on iTunes, has residents pushing aside wheelchairs and using walkers as they join in the fun
- Mzansi has fallen in love with the elderly dancers' enthusiasm, with the video getting over half a million views as social media users praise the staff's dedication to their residents
A video that was posted on the @Huis De-Rus Facebook account, captured pure joy as elderly residents and caring staff members at an Eastern Cape nursing home danced to Kurt Darren's latest hit.
Some residents used their walkers for support while others set aside their wheelchairs, all determined to join the impromptu dance party.
Watch the video below.
Chart-topping sensation
Released in November, Hop Hop Spinnekop has quickly become one of South Africa's favourite dance tunes.
The song follows Kurt Darren's legacy of creating feel-good hits like Kaptein and Loslappie, with its infectious beat now bringing generations together on dance floors across the nation.
Mzansi shares the joy
@Bonnie Sune Koen gushed:
"Dié maak my hart so so warm!"
@Petronella blessed:
"Old people are having so much fun🥰, bless them and all the staff👵"
@Verina Reenen praised:
"I salute the workers, they really care about their old people❤️♥️"
@Trudy Pierterse Fouche cheered:
"Gooi hom oupa en oumas💃"
@Theoise Le Roux Scott moved:
"This brings a tear to my eye, a smile on my face🥰. To see the smiles on the faces of all who stay there❤️♥️"
@Faeeza Davids rejoiced:
"What a blessing to light up their spirit, it fills my heart with joy too see our elders happy🥰"
@Sharon Fulllard celebrated:
"Now look at this beautiful video, thank you staff for giving so much love to our elderly and sick. Look at oupa strutting his boody & ma hopping to the beat♥️"
