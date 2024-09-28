One woman in South Africa is becoming a living legend as she ages gracefully after living a full life

Margaret Maritz who lives 180km away from Cape Town recently celebrated her birthday. It was a special occasion as she marked yet another year as one of the oldest in the world.

A 100 year old woman in Western Cape turned over 100 years old. Image: @lindiwezulu / Instagram / Free mixer

Source: UGC

The South African 100 year old in Touws River has been compared to other centenarians in the world. Margaret Maritz's age rivals that of Japanese national Tomiko Itooka, who holds the title of the oldest in the world.

100 year-old in Cape Town gets older

According to eNCA, Margaret Maritz turned 118 years old. A copy of her identity (yet to be independently verified) says she was born on 27 September 1906, which would make her older than Japan's Tomiko, born in 1908 and listed as the world's oldest living person by Gerontology Research Group. Briefly News reported on another centenarian who turned 115 yeard old in 2020.

Speaking on the secret to a long slide, a nurse who cares for Margaret described her saying:

"She talks about her life as a young woman, (saying) you must respect your mother and your father. She didn’t drink, she didn’t smoke,"

Margaret Maritz celebrates with family

For her birthday, Margaret was surrounded by her loving family and was with two of her 14 children. Liza Daniels, her 67-year-old daughter, says she is proud that her mom reached such an old age and that it is a privilege to see it.

Gogo celebrates 100th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that a man took to social media to celebrate his grandmother’s centennial birthday as she celebrated a remarkable 100 years around the sun!

Twitter user @Tafadzwa____ shared a post featuring a photo of his youthful-looking magogo in her beautiful floral outfit, seated at her party with her cake placed beside her.

The grandson also revealed that his gogo’s firstborn is currently 76, her first grandchild is 52, her first great-grandchild is 28, and her first great-great-grandchild is two. Generally speaking, most are blessed to have reached this magical number. Turning 100 is the benchmark for an elite club of senior citizens.

