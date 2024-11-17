One viral TikTok video shows a group of youngsters who decided to treat one of the oldest in their large family

Online users were touched after seeing grandchildren and adults rushing into a home to spend time with their grandfather

The video of the big family went viral as people were raving about the grandchildren's wholesome bond

A TikTok video of a beloved grandfather went viral, as people saw the adorable family. The children and adults rushed to their granddad's place, eager to see him.

A TikTok video shows a grandfather who got a big surprise from his many grandchildren. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The family video focusing on the grandfather received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about how close the family seemed.

Family spends time with grandad

In a TikTok video by @bones_ltd, grandchildren arrived at their grandfather's home ready for a sleepover. They had organised a surprise for the older man, and they all streamed in to greet him. Watch the video below:

SA moved by grandfather's surprise

Many people commented, gushing over the effort they put in for the grandparent. Netizens applauded the family for showing up.

@leashiwayu said:

'Why's nobody talking about the fact that he looks younger than his age."

Tintswalo Nwa-Mbatin commented:

"Mkhulu couldn't hide his favourite."

Kathaphila Kat added:

"The one who hugged and kissed Tata has her name written on the will.🤞🏿"

Stacy remarked:

"My grandfather would kick us out."

Annahagonka 😊♥️ joked:

"Mine would start asking us our names 😭🤣 old age, neh."

Tsholofelo Goba gushed:

"I wanna be umakoti ko such families🥹"

naledi.🌸 guessed:

"The last one probably calls and checks up on him regularly."

Grandfather gets car from grandchildren

Briefly News previously reported that grandparents are a special kind of people. This woman blessed her grandfather with a car, and his reaction left Mzansi people in puddles of tears.

If you are blessed enough to be grown and still have your grandparents around, do not take the time with them for granted.

TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo shared a video showing the moment she handed over the key to her grandfather for his new car. The man was so overwhelmed with emotions he couldn't even take the keys.

Source: Briefly News