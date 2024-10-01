“My Dad Will Never”: SA Laughs After Man Shows “Too Clean” Grandpa Shining House Numbers
- A local young man shared a video on TikTok of his grandfather cleaning a part of the house outside
- The older gentleman found it necessary to clean the house numbers, which made his grandson laugh
- Social media users in the post's comment section shared similar stories of their family members cleaning unexpected parts of their homes
Keeping your house clean ensures it feels inviting and welcoming to anyone who visits. However, a young man might have thought his grandfather took cleaning a bit too far when he went outside to polish the house numbers.
Count Gramps in for cleaning
A TikTok user called Lucky Gade took to his account (@its_lucky61) and uploaded a video of his grandpa spring cleaning outside on the app. The older gentleman stood on a ladder to reach what he needed to make shine like new.
Lucky laughed and wrote in his video:
"POV: Your grandfather is too clean to the point that he cleans house numbers."
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi reacts to grandfather's cleanliness
Hundreds of social media users went to the young man's comment section, sharing stories of their parents and grandparents cleaning specific areas of their homes.
@user12850284558617 laughed and shared:
"Hai, rather this than having parents who are hoarders."
@ndingu_kazii told the online community:
"My mom washes our gate."
@kat_i_am shared in the comment section:
"Houses like these are the most homely."
@khantsholebone said to people online:
"This is normal for us with kasi parents and grandparents. They even use Brasso to clean it."
@xleedx shared a story about their parent:
"My dad! If it were possible for him to clean the roof on a daily basis, he’d do it. He even keeps a dusting cloth in his back pocket."
@mpho958 said to app users:
"My dad will never, shem."
@motherchili pointed out:
"Even the yard is spotless."
