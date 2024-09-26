A Pretoria woman invited her mom over to presumably relax but the mother did the opposite

The elderly woman woke up and cleaned outside her daughter's complex even though there were people hired to do so

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman was hilariously stunned by her mom who cleaned outside her complex. Images: @princesspuseletso10

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman captured her mom on a video cleaning a passage outside the place she stays in, even though there are people who are hired to do that.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @princesspuseletso10, the mom is seen outside with a mop and a bucket. She is mopping the passage like nobody's business. The woman does not like a dirty place - a lady indeed.

She was still wearing her gown. She is a lady who likes to get the cleaning out of the way in the morning. In another video, she went further and even mopped the stairs that were used by the people living in the flats.

Mom cleans complex despite people being hired to do so

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the mom's energy

The video gained over 380k views, with many online users loving her energy and feeling envious.

@tenda was envious:

"I wish she was staying in my complex my neighbor always mop her side and leave my side."

@Fufu_licious laughed:

"Lol 😂 this is Wonderpark."

@Beauty Lephuthing could relate:

"Your mom is me😭😭😭😭."

@bakwikwi 👑 was entertained:

"Leave her alone please. 🤣🤣♥️"

@Tipsy tipsy shared:

"My mother cleaned the hotel room 😁."

@tanyabodden applauded:

"You want something done right, you gotta do it yourself 👏👏👏👏👏👏🥰🥰👏👏."

@Tsholos_touch said:

"Byanong your mom is exactly like mine my dad used to scold her for sweeping other people front yard are go ditshila yohh🙈... Cleanliness is next to godliness."

Daughter hilariously struggles to clean her mother's house

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Polokwane woman who struggled to clean her mom's big house.

@busa80's TikTok video went viral, gaining over 250K views. The young woman recorded herself getting busy while cleaning mommy's house. She starts by opening the curtains and then cleaning the dining room. The lady also has other videos showing how difficult it is to clean her mother's big home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News