A woman shared how she left her R40k-paying job to start her own furniture business

The lady saved money while she was in corporate and was able to open her first store successfully

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A woman left her R40k job to start a furniture business. Images: @askfurniture_by_venessa

Source: Instagram

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she resigned from her job that was paying R40k to start her own business.

In the video uploaded by @askfurniture_by_venessa, said she started everything from the ground as she is not coming from a rich family. She graduated twice and got a job where she saved money and started the business of selling furniture.

She opened her first store and was surprised by the turnout. The lady decided to cut the middle man and do everything herself and since then she has been striving in her business.

"God, God, God I can never say that enough. I worked so hard to get where i am today🙏 Discipline at most yoh akukho lula but sila & Im happy🥰🥰 S/O to myself, everytime i walk past a mirror i see a GOAT."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman quits R40k job to pursue her dreams

Watch the motivating TikTok video below:

Netizens love the woman's bravery

The video gained over 120k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages, stanning her bravery.

@Minenhle Ramokgonami expressed:

"That’s why I’m definitely going to support you as soon as I start working again ♥️."

@Simphiwe Mthethwa admired:

"Isbindi sakho sisi,I admire.."

@NginguNcamsile Zulu asked:

"I’m sooooo inspired 👏❤️🥰Do you have branch in Durban?"

@MaLevels Biyela commented:

"I feel so inspired 🥺 What a beautiful success story🔥🔥🔥."

@elioranails said:

"🥺God’s favour is definitely upon you 💗."

@Noluthando Madonsela was motivated:

"I am inspired."

@Nelisiwe celebrated:

"Congratulations, this is so inspiring 🥰."

A lady drops out of university to pursue her dreams

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KZN woman who dropped out of university to start her business.

Andile Mtolo decided to share her journey on TikTok, highlighting how her journey started. The entrepreneur started with just R5,000 from money she saved from online teaching. Even though she had little experience, she was determined to learn and grow. Now, after 12 months, she reflected on how far she came in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News