A local woman had the online community showering her with compliments after she tagged a group page on her Facebook post

The pictures show a beautiful kitchen, the sound and a cosy bedroom

Social media users were left inspired taking to the comment section to praise the lady for her hard work

A lady received many compliments for her clean and neat home. Image: @Thobile Nunu Mokoena

A lady got many people asking for her advice on home furniture after sharing pictures of her home on social media.

The post was re-shared by the lady whose handle is @Thobile Nunu Mokoena on a Facebook group page called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful �with Thembi's Linen, which motivates people to celebrate their achievements no matter how small.

Showing off the beautiful and neat house

The post shows a picture of the woman standing, another of her beautiful kitchen with the latest kitchen appliances, her lounge and bedroom.

The woman captioned it:

"Me vs my small place."

See the post here:

Mzansi peeps salute the lady for her hard work

After seeing the post, the online community complimented the lady while others reassured her that her place was not small and beautiful.

User @Bertha Modimoengcommented:

"Well organised my dear really awesome."

User @Mxolisi JahJah shot his shot:

"Wow 😳 nice, I couldn't say it's small sweetheart 💕 💕 God bless your hustler. I'm single man if don't mind and I wish to spend my time with you ❤️✊."

User @Gcobisa Stemela shared:

"I'm inspired in this group. I love your palace, it's very neat and beautiful 💖."

User @Phindy Katlego Lethabo complimented:

"Wow, I couldn't say it small. This is beautiful and huge ♥️🔥."

User @Palesa Ndlela-Khumalo noted:

"We having same great taste same couches same sound and heater 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

User @Joyce Nkambule touched on the lady's humility:

"I like that you answer all questions unlike some who post and leave us with questions. Beautiful and welcoming home. Just like your personality ❤️❤️❤️."

