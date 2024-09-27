Young working huns are flexing their well-earned soft lives, and we love it

A single lady shared a video that left many inspired, working while chauffeur-driven and keeping herself warm with a high-end designer label blanket

Social media users shared how motivated they were to work hard and achieve the things they want

A working hun shared a video remotely of herself working and chauffeured, impressing many. Image: @babypolice

A lady not afraid to flaunt her well-earned best life made the online community wish after sharing another day of working while travelling in a luxury car covered in a pricey blanket.

The cute video was shared on the huns TikTok account under the user handle @babypolice, receiving a massive 110K views, 24K likes, and 110 comments.

Remote working while travelling

The video shows the hun sitting in a luxury car, her feet up while working in her Macbook, covered in a Lois Vuitton blanket. She captured her post:

"The young working and childless era."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps shared their thoughts on the video

The video attracted many comments from social media users who said they were willing to work hard for similar lives. Some tagged their friends, asking them to promise not to have kids before they've enjoyed their money.

User @ona.mahuma promised:

"For this, I will work hard❤🥰so beautiful."

User @dansile_makhubalo bragged:

"Soft era♥️That's where I'm at.♥️."

User @marliyan7

"You're the reason why I keep pushing even when school can be challenging sometimes, but you inspire me a lot sesi🥹❤️."

User @andilekunene21

"I love you, inspiration and motivated ❤️❤️."

User @cofffeeeeez shared:

"We are watching and are inspired.💜."

User @usersomething_something sobbed:

"Great! 👍🏽 keep reminding me of my mistakes!! 😭😭😭 KuRight yezwa? Kulungile! 🥲🥲🥲."

Source: Briefly News