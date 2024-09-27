“We Are Inspired”: SA Working Babe Impresses Many Flexing Her Young, Child-Free, Soft Life Era
- Young working huns are flexing their well-earned soft lives, and we love it
- A single lady shared a video that left many inspired, working while chauffeur-driven and keeping herself warm with a high-end designer label blanket
- Social media users shared how motivated they were to work hard and achieve the things they want
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A lady not afraid to flaunt her well-earned best life made the online community wish after sharing another day of working while travelling in a luxury car covered in a pricey blanket.
The cute video was shared on the huns TikTok account under the user handle @babypolice, receiving a massive 110K views, 24K likes, and 110 comments from
Remote working while travelling
The video shows the hun sitting in a luxury car, her feet up while working in her Macbook, covered in a Lois Vuitton blanket. She captured her post:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"The young working and childless era."
Watch the video below:
SA peeps shared their thoughts on the video
The video attracted many comments from social media users who said they were willing to work hard for similar lives. Some tagged their friends, asking them to promise not to have kids before they've enjoyed their money.
User @ona.mahuma promised:
"For this, I will work hard❤🥰so beautiful."
User @dansile_makhubalo bragged:
"Soft era♥️That's where I'm at.♥️."
User @marliyan7
"You're the reason why I keep pushing even when school can be challenging sometimes, but you inspire me a lot sesi🥹❤️."
User @andilekunene21
"I love you, inspiration and motivated ❤️❤️."
User @cofffeeeeez shared:
"We are watching and are inspired.💜."
User @usersomething_something sobbed:
"Great! 👍🏽 keep reminding me of my mistakes!! 😭😭😭 KuRight yezwa? Kulungile! 🥲🥲🥲."
Mzansi stay-at-home girlfriend checks into a hotel to avoid load-shedding
In another Briefly News article, a stay-at-home girlfriend living in her soft life era checked into a hotel with her man to dodge a cable problem.
The video showed the hun enjoying room service, dessert, and some time at the hotel gym. Social media users manifested similar lives, while some asked God for blessings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za