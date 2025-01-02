“Leave Me and My Stove Alone”: Cape Town Men Turn Kitchen Appliance Into Working Braai
- A viral TikTok video shows innovative Cape Town residents who transformed a regular stove into a functioning braai by placing charcoal in the oven
- The creative braai setup proved successful as the video captured meat sizzling both inside the oven and on the stovetop
- While some social media users praised the resourceful recycling idea, others raised concerns about potential safety issues
A video shared by TikTok user @nakeznails139 captured the attention of Mzansi after showing two resourceful gents who found an unconventional way to host a braai.
The men placed charcoal in the oven section of a stove, creating a makeshift braai both inside and on top of the appliance.
Watch the video below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The art of South African braai
While traditional braais typically involve carefully selected wood types like kameeldoring for slow-burning heat or wingerd for aromatic flavour, these Cape Town residents proved that where there's a will, there's a way.
The video shows their innovative method of successfully cooking the meat to perfection.
Social media reactions:
@Ayama pleaded:
"Leave me and vexbolts alone 😭🙏💔"
@Joe_V pointed out:
"To be fair this would be a good way of recycling old stoves."
@waarheid_maak_seer praised:
"Only in Cape Town will you find geniuses like these. Ons maak ñ plan!"
@Toneboy warned:
"The chemicals from the metals will leech onto the food."
@Maggy shared:
"This I saw some time ago and it's exactly what I'll do with mine."
@Irene_Hugo regretted:
"Why am I only seeing this now? I threw my stove away 😂😂😂"
@Mayekiso defended:
"I thought you guys said 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'?🤷🏾♂️😂 This is brilliant 👏🏾"
Other unique braai stories
- Eastern Cape residents had social media buzzing with their unconventional braai technique at a birthday celebration. The video showed them arranging sausages across the entire grid before placing them on the fire, leading to heated debates among braai enthusiasts about proper grilling methods.
- Cultural boundaries melted away when a woman prepared traditional South African Sunday kos for her Asian girlfriend. The heartwarming video showcased how our local cuisine continues to win hearts globally, making it a powerful tool for cultural exchange.
- In a story of resilience, a retrenched Soweto resident named Mpho Nkomo turned unemployment into opportunity by launching a unique smoked BBQ venture. Starting from his backyard, he transformed traditional braai techniques into a thriving business, putting a modern spin on beloved local flavours.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za