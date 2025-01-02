A viral TikTok video shows innovative Cape Town residents who transformed a regular stove into a functioning braai by placing charcoal in the oven

The creative braai setup proved successful as the video captured meat sizzling both inside the oven and on the stovetop

While some social media users praised the resourceful recycling idea, others raised concerns about potential safety issues

Two Cape Town men showed off their innovative spirit by turning an old stove into a working braai. The video went viral on TikTok. Images: @nakeznails139

A video shared by TikTok user @nakeznails139 captured the attention of Mzansi after showing two resourceful gents who found an unconventional way to host a braai.

The men placed charcoal in the oven section of a stove, creating a makeshift braai both inside and on top of the appliance.

The art of South African braai

While traditional braais typically involve carefully selected wood types like kameeldoring for slow-burning heat or wingerd for aromatic flavour, these Cape Town residents proved that where there's a will, there's a way.

The video shows their innovative method of successfully cooking the meat to perfection.

Social media reactions:

@Ayama pleaded:

"Leave me and vexbolts alone 😭🙏💔"

@Joe_V pointed out:

"To be fair this would be a good way of recycling old stoves."

@waarheid_maak_seer praised:

"Only in Cape Town will you find geniuses like these. Ons maak ñ plan!"

@Toneboy warned:

"The chemicals from the metals will leech onto the food."

@Maggy shared:

"This I saw some time ago and it's exactly what I'll do with mine."

@Irene_Hugo regretted:

"Why am I only seeing this now? I threw my stove away 😂😂😂"

@Mayekiso defended:

"I thought you guys said 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'?🤷🏾‍♂️😂 This is brilliant 👏🏾"

Other unique braai stories

Eastern Cape residents had social media buzzing with their unconventional braai technique at a birthday celebration. The video showed them arranging sausages across the entire grid before placing them on the fire, leading to heated debates among braai enthusiasts about proper grilling methods.

Cultural boundaries melted away when a woman prepared traditional South African Sunday kos for her Asian girlfriend. The heartwarming video showcased how our local cuisine continues to win hearts globally, making it a powerful tool for cultural exchange.

In a story of resilience, a retrenched Soweto resident named Mpho Nkomo turned unemployment into opportunity by launching a unique smoked BBQ venture. Starting from his backyard, he transformed traditional braai techniques into a thriving business, putting a modern spin on beloved local flavours.

