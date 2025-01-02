Global site navigation

“Leave Me and My Stove Alone”: Cape Town Men Turn Kitchen Appliance Into Working Braai
People

“Leave Me and My Stove Alone”: Cape Town Men Turn Kitchen Appliance Into Working Braai

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A viral TikTok video shows innovative Cape Town residents who transformed a regular stove into a functioning braai by placing charcoal in the oven
  • The creative braai setup proved successful as the video captured meat sizzling both inside the oven and on the stovetop
  • While some social media users praised the resourceful recycling idea, others raised concerns about potential safety issues

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A video of two men using an old stove to make a braai went viral.
Two Cape Town men showed off their innovative spirit by turning an old stove into a working braai. The video went viral on TikTok. Images: @nakeznails139
Source: TikTok

A video shared by TikTok user @nakeznails139 captured the attention of Mzansi after showing two resourceful gents who found an unconventional way to host a braai.

The men placed charcoal in the oven section of a stove, creating a makeshift braai both inside and on top of the appliance.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The art of South African braai

While traditional braais typically involve carefully selected wood types like kameeldoring for slow-burning heat or wingerd for aromatic flavour, these Cape Town residents proved that where there's a will, there's a way.

Read also

"Had the same thought process": Woman drools over man at rugby match, SA identifies him

The video shows their innovative method of successfully cooking the meat to perfection.

Social media reactions:

@Ayama pleaded:

"Leave me and vexbolts alone 😭🙏💔"

@Joe_V pointed out:

"To be fair this would be a good way of recycling old stoves."

@waarheid_maak_seer praised:

"Only in Cape Town will you find geniuses like these. Ons maak ñ plan!"

@Toneboy warned:

"The chemicals from the metals will leech onto the food."

@Maggy shared:

"This I saw some time ago and it's exactly what I'll do with mine."

@Irene_Hugo regretted:

"Why am I only seeing this now? I threw my stove away 😂😂😂"

@Mayekiso defended:

"I thought you guys said 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'?🤷🏾‍♂️😂 This is brilliant 👏🏾"

Other unique braai stories

  • Eastern Cape residents had social media buzzing with their unconventional braai technique at a birthday celebration. The video showed them arranging sausages across the entire grid before placing them on the fire, leading to heated debates among braai enthusiasts about proper grilling methods.
  • Cultural boundaries melted away when a woman prepared traditional South African Sunday kos for her Asian girlfriend. The heartwarming video showcased how our local cuisine continues to win hearts globally, making it a powerful tool for cultural exchange.
  • In a story of resilience, a retrenched Soweto resident named Mpho Nkomo turned unemployment into opportunity by launching a unique smoked BBQ venture. Starting from his backyard, he transformed traditional braai techniques into a thriving business, putting a modern spin on beloved local flavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: